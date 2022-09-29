Hemsby manager's path to the London Marathon

Business services manager Emma Bishop has been training since February for this year's London Marathon. - Credit: Emma Bishop

A Hemsby manager will be trading the boardroom for the tarmac as she gets set to run the London Marathon on Sunday.

After years of working in the offshore energy industry, ODE Group business services manager Emma Bishop will be running the 26.2 miles through the heart of the capital to raise funds for Prostate Cancer Research.

Ms Bishop was motivated to raise awareness of the charity after knowing five men who were affected by the disease.

Steve Brown and Emma Bishop during her training for the London Marathon. - Credit: Emma Bishop

She decided to take on the challenge inspired by Gorleston Runsters’ coach Steve Brown, who has prostate cancer and lost his father to the disease.

Mr Brown's wife, Irene, was also an inspiration as she has fundraised for Prostate Cancer Research for several years and even completed last year’s London Marathon for the charity.

Ms Bishop has helped raise nearly £2,500 for the charity, adding to the £20,000 the Browns and the Gorleston Runsters have raised since 2018.

“I’m someone who couldn’t run more than 100 yards and would never call myself a natural runner,” Ms Bishop said.

“If someone had told me last year I would be running from Hemsby to Bradwell in training for this year’s London Marathon, I wouldn’t have believed them. I still don’t believe I can run that far."

Ms Bishop has been supported by Mr Brown throughout her training.

“Had it not been for Steve pushing me to do a 10k race in February, and the overwhelming support from him, the running clubs, including the Great Yarmouth Road Runners, friends and family, I am not sure I would be where I am now," she said.

"I am looking forward to rising to the occasion on Sunday."

Emma Bishop is raising funds for Prostate Cancer Research at this year's London Marathon. - Credit: Emma Bishop

Another 129 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer every day, with 47,500 men a year told they have the disease. One man dies from the disease every 45 minutes, with more than 11,500 men dying from prostate cancer every year.

One in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime and about 400,000 men are living with or have had prostate cancer.

For more information on Ms Bishop's fundraiser, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/emma-bishop2022