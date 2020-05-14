Hotel bid for landmark country house
PUBLISHED: 14:57 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:57 14 May 2020
Archant
A secluded country house known for its distinctive circular tower is bidding to become a year-round hotel.
Ormesby Manor, on the A149 Main Road in Ormesby St Michael, already has permission to host weddings in its impressive main house and grounds where guests can arrive by helicopter and enjoy exclusive use of the luxury property.
Now its owners are asking Great Yarmouth Borough Council to allow people to stay there all year round irrespective of whether they are attending a wedding or event.
As part of the changes they are looking to convert the coach house into five new rooms and introduce shepherd huts to a wildflower meadow.
The venue already has seven guest rooms within the main house.
The applicants are also keen to create a new porch more in keeping with the Grade II-listed property, which dates from around 1800.
Papers submitted to the council in support of the application say the changes will help to improve the viability of the business.
They say: “The introduction of this new arm to the business would help to strengthen the existing wedding business and wider offer at Ormesby Manor ensuring it remains in operation all year round to residents and visitors to the area.
You may also want to watch:
“It would also provide increased employment opportunities to local people.”
They also stress it is a high quality project that would encourage year-round tourism with the different types of rooms, including mention of flexible accommodation on boats, offering choice to meet various demands.
On its website Ormesby Manor is described as “a hidden Norfolk gem.”
The house is set in 12 acres of parkland and has a lake for rowing boats.
The proposed development will create five new jobs, the documents say.
Planning permission for a wedding and events venue was granted in 2015.
In the original application the house was described as a farm house with a Regency villa facade, with outbuildings, garages, a walled garden and a lake.
The new application is also from John Thurston.
A premises licence is also being applied for entertainment and the supply of alcohol.
A decision is due by May 29.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.