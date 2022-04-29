9 of the highest paid jobs in Great Yarmouth right now
These are some of the best paid roles in Great Yarmouth right now, according to job listing website Jobs24.
1. Contracts Manager
Company Advertising: Berry Recruitment
Salary: £50,000-£65,000
The role will involve overseeing multiple projects at the same time, managing project managers, site managers and supervisors, ensuring labour and materials are on task for projects.
The successful candidate will have a strong background in a contracts manager role within the drylining sector.
2. Senior Mechanical Engineer
Company Advertising: Claremont Consulting
Salary: £40,000-£50,000
The successful candidate will work with the oil and gas mechanical projects contracts manager with functional reporting to the senior project manager.
The role will involve providing sound technical advice to project group's on engineering design issues and generate engineering design documentation, test procedures, specifications, manuals and specify and procure materials for projects.
3. Quantity Surveyor
Company Advertising: TSR Nottingham
Salary: £35,000-£50,000
The main purpose of the role is to produce, manage and forecast build costs for allotted sites.
The role will require the successful candidate to procure all necessary subcontract trades and manage the payment process and subsequent contractual obligations.
4. QA Engineer
Company Advertising: Nicholas Associates
Salary: £30,000-£45,000
Nicholas Associates Group are recruiting a QA Engineer for a well-established oil and gas equipment supplier in the UK.
The candidate will be required to have a final release inspection of products for aftermarkets in line with production schedules.
5. Mobile Plant Fitter
Company Advertising: Kemp Recruitment
Salary: £30,000-£40,000
A large plant dealership and hire business is searching for a qualified and experienced mobile plant fitter to join the fitter team.
The main responsibilities will include routine maintenance of heavy plant machinery such as excavators, dump trucks, loading shovels and rollers.
6. Registered Manager
Company Advertising: SCR Recruitment Services
Salary: £30,000-£40,000
A registered manager is required at a residential home for older people who has previous experience being registered with CQC or is an experienced deputy ready to step up.
Applicants must have strong staff management skills and an excellent knowledge of CQC regulations.
7. Assistant Finance Business Partner
Company Advertising: Keeler Recruitment
Salary: £30,000-£35,000
A progressive role as a assistant finance business partner at a multinational telecommunications firm has arisen.
The ideal candidate will have multiple currency knowledge and experience working within a group of companies.
8. Database & Services Engineer
Company Advertising: Clear IT Recruitment
Salary: £30,000-£35,000
An opportunity for an experienced individual to maintain and develop SQL server databases with an established firm in Great Yarmouth.
The role will require close collaboration with developers to create and update stored procedures, views and user defined functions to meet current needs and future requirements.
9. Quality Control Assistant Lead Inspector/QC Technician
Company Advertising: AWD Online
Salary: £30,420
Candidates will be able to read and understand engineered drawings in using measuring equipment.
The role will mean the quality inspector lead will be assisted with the development of the inspection department.