‘Phones have gone mad’ - Circus dealing with fallout after lockdown U-turn

Phones have been ringing incessantly at a circus on the coast after the government’s U-turn over lockdown easing.

The Hippodrome in Great Yarmouth had been preparing to be the first theatre in Britain to reopen with a socially-distanced performance today (August 1).

But those hopes were dashed on Friday (July 31) after the Prime Minister announced a halt to the easing of restrictions.

Peter Jay, owner, has said that since the news the phones have “gone mad”, with customers asking for refunds and rebookings.

The performers, who had been getting ready for a dress rehearsal when the annoucement was made, have a day off today “to get over shock of yesterday”, Mr Jay said, adding that the rehearsal “went fantastic”.

“Hopefully we can start again in couple of weeks,” he said.

Customers can ring the box office for a refund or a voucher to be used on another date or show.

The new box office number is 01493 738877 and is open every day from 10am to 5pm.

Ahead of the planned reopening, the circus said their 1903-built venue was well-placed to allow for social distancing, with its many aisles and entrances. while opening at 30pc capacity.

The summer show is scheduled to run until September 20 and stars Jack Jay and Johnny Mac.

The circus has confirmed it will be able to host the unique water spectacle with swimmers, alongside dancers and daring acts.

The Hippodrome has been closed since March.

