New bid for holiday cottages at landmark seaside hotel

Liz Coates

Published: 2:34 PM November 15, 2021
Cliff Hotel, Gorleston. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Gorleston's Cliff Hotel is looking to add two holiday cottages within its grounds. - Credit: Archant

A seaside hotel is looking to add two new holiday cottages on the site of a little-used children's play area.

Glenn Walker, operation's director at Gorleston's Cliff Hotel, said the scheme was part of an ongoing process of modernising and developing the business which commands impressive views over the river and sea.

He said the two single-storey units would be similar in style to a neighbouring property with a flat roof.

There were also plans for the luxury accommodation to include hot tubs sunk into decking.

The bid comes a year after the hotel withdrew plans for seven lodges on its footprint after neighbours raised concerns.

He said the new smaller plan on a different part of the site would not impact residential properties or affect anyone's view.

He added the play area was rarely used with most children visiting after a day on the beach.

Norfolk County Council has raised a concern about parking and one resident in Beach Road has objected citing concerns spanning privacy, lighting,  and anti-social behaviour.

To view the plans visit the borough council's planning portal. A decision is due by December 13.

