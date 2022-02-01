News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Bid to remove holiday occupancy conditions at former Pontins

Liz Coates

Published: 3:47 PM February 1, 2022
See how The Pines at the former Pontins holiday site in Hemsby is developing.

Derelict holiday chalets have been made into new homes at the former Pontins site in Hemsby some of which are for holiday use only and currently have occupancy restrictions. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A bid to allow holiday units taking shape on the former Pontins site in Hemsby to be occupied year-round is in the hands of planners.

Developers behind The Pines say there is no need for a 17 day break from January 14 to February 1 to allow for "maintenance" on holiday properties that are as well made as permanent homes on the site.

The Former Hemsby Pontins Holiday camp.

Flashback: The former Pontins holiday camp in Hemsby which was empty for more than a decade before developers came along with a mixed use scheme. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Permission was granted by Great Yarmouth Borough Council in July 2021 for the mixed use development, converting chalet buildings into 188 homes and 88 holiday units and caravans.

A condition restricting occupancy of the holiday homes was imposed "to enable maintenance/renovations of the units and for the local planning authority to retain control over the use of the units for holiday accommodation".

Open plan living is a feature of some of the chalets at the former Pontins in Hemsby. - Credit: Denise Bradley

However, applicant Graham Avery states removing the condition would allow maintenance to take place when needed, and the council would still control use under a planning condition.

Hemsby Parish Council has objected saying occupancy should be restricted to 11 months.

Borough council officers are recommending approval.

The issue will be debated at the February 2 borough council development control committee.

