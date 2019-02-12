‘It is so important’ - Beauty salon offers free bikini wax to customers with a smear test booked

Gemma Pulfer of Hair and Beauty by Gemma in Hopton is offering a free bikini line wax for women who have a smear test booked. Picture: Gemma Pulser Archant

A beauty salon in Hopton is offering free waxes to women who have booked a smear test.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mrs Pulfer said a number of women who visit her beauticians have not had a smear test. Picture: Gemma Pulser Mrs Pulfer said a number of women who visit her beauticians have not had a smear test. Picture: Gemma Pulser

Working in a hair and beauty salon for 13 years, Gemma Pulfer has seen and heard it all.

Concerned by the number of customers who were too frightened to go to their cervical screenings, she has come up with an innovative way to encourage more women to have the test.

Mrs Pulfer’s salon - Hair and Beauty by Gemma - based in Hopton, is offering females a free wax should they have a confirmed smear test appointment.

Inspired by the idea which she first saw posted online by a beautician in Scotland, Mrs Pulfer is desperate to do all she can to raise awareness of such an important issue.

Mrs Pulfer said the offer of a free bikini wax will always be on the table at her hair and beauty parlour. Picture: Gemma Pulser Mrs Pulfer said the offer of a free bikini wax will always be on the table at her hair and beauty parlour. Picture: Gemma Pulser

“I speak to a lot of women who have not had a smear test and it does concern me,” she said.

“It is so important that women do have the test and they should never just take a chance.”

And even if customers do not take the beautician up on her offer of a free bikini line wax, the 35-year-old said cervical screenings have now become a topical issue in her parlour.

She said six people had been for a smear test because of the initiative which she has been running since mid-January.

Mrs Pulfer said: “It makes me really proud just to know I have made a small difference.

“The girls who work here always push each other to go and I know from a personal point of view that their encouragement makes a real difference.”

The hair and beauty salon offers customers a variety of services including, nail treatments, eyelash tinting and spray tans.

She has claimed being waxed is more unpleasant than going for a smear test.

“Although I understand why some women may be put off by being screened - I can assure them being waxed is much more uncomfortable,” she said.

“I know it is not particularly dignified but nurses are like beauticians - we don’t look at people’s bodies we just get on with doing our job.”

The Hopton woman said her offer of a free wax will always be on the table and has invited women to visit her salon, even if it is just for a coffee and a chat.

For more information contact the salon on 01502 732932.