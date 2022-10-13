Haven bid for 110 holiday homes on seaside golf course

Hopton Holiday Village is proposing to add 110 static caravans, most with two parking spaces, to its golf course. - Credit: Google maps

A holiday park says its bid to sweep away a golf course and add 110 static caravans will bring jobs and benefit the local economy.

Hopton Holiday Village on the Norfolk/Suffolk border has shared its plans with villagers in a leaflet sent to homes.

It says it is "exploring the potential" of putting units on the golf course described as being of "low ecological value".

The leaflet says the plans are "exciting" with extra visitors set to boost the local economy and bring new jobs.

Hopton Holiday Village is proposing to replace its golf course with 110 static caravans. The course is in the northern part of the Haven site. - Credit: Google maps

Some owners, however, say they would be directly impacted and fears have been raised about traffic in Station Road and Warren Road.

As well as the "tragic" loss of the nine hole golf course they say the proposal will affect owners in the Woburn and St Andrews areas of the site who enjoy the "premium" location.

A parish council meeting held on Monday (October 10) saw two representatives from Haven outline the scheme to around 25 people.

Vice chairman Jan Windsor-Luck said the main concern was traffic on change-over days.

The Woburn area of the site at Hopton Holiday Park, run by Haven, is said to be one of those affected by a proposal to add 110 static units to the golf course. - Credit: Google Maps

One member of the public who was at the meeting said residents were not against the site expanding, but were worried about traffic and the effect on water pressure and the sewerage system.

Minutes of the meeting seen by this newspaper summarise the questions put to Jonathan Stratford and Richard Thorpe, of Haven, and their responses.

They said they understood the upset at the loss of the golf course with player numbers ranging from 11 per day at their lowest, to a high of 33 - out of 720 owners.

The main entrance to Hopton Holiday Village which has plans to expand. Picture: Joseph Norton - Credit: Archant

They also said the investment would make the business better allowing for improvements to the swimming pool area and an electrical upgrade of the park.

On the plus side they also pointed out Haven had spent £15m tackling erosion, and that a third of its almost 400-strong workforce hailed from the village.

Carl Annison, whose council ward includes the site, said his position as chairman of the development control committee meant he was unable to comment but said he respected everyone's views.

Haven parent company Bourne Leisure was acquired by The Blackstone Group in 2021.

A planning application has yet to be submitted.



