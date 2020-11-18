Hotel and restaurant on A149 owed tens of thousands in unpaid taxes

Published: 11:44 AM November 18, 2020 Updated: 7:23 PM November 21, 2020

The Horse and Groom in Rollesby closed owing thousands to HMRC it has been revealed Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

A roadside hotel and restaurant has been named and shamed on a Government list of deliberate tax defaulters.

FLASHBACK: The Horse and Groom, Rollesby, in 2008 Photo: Andy Darnell - Credit: Archant © 2008

HMRC publishes details of those people or businesses who have received penalties either for deliberate errors in their tax returns or for failing to comply with their tax obligations, every six months.

The list shows the period of time during which the tax was due, the amount that was due, and what was charged.

Details published on Monday (November 16) show the Horse and Groom and Jasminum Thai Restaurant in Main Road, Rollesby, owed £36,999 over five years from September 1, 2012 to September 30, 2017, and was charged a further £24,766.04.

The latest list stresses that the business may have changed its behaviour or left the business behind or that it could be trading under the same name but under new management.

FLASHBACK: Inside the Horse and Groom, Rollesby in 2008 Photo: Andy Darnell - Credit: Archant © 2008

In April 2019 a notice appeared in the restaurant window saying it had closed permanently due to “unforseen circumstances.”

You may also want to watch:

The notice on the window also said: “We would like to thank all of our customers for their continued business over the years and apologise for the inconvenience this may cause.”

A few weeks later a new notice appeared in the premises’ window stating that the tenant, Thanh Van Phung, had a judgment issued by County Court against him for unpaid debts of £12,524.

The creditor had served a statutory demand under the Insolvency Act requiring Mr Van Phung to pay the debt as well as interest and a court fee totalling £24,260.

FLASHBACK: The Horse and Groom, Rollesby, in 2008. The restaurant and motel closed suddenly in 2019 owning thousands to HMRC in unpaid taxes Photo: Andy Darnell - Credit: Archant © 2008

In July it was put up for sale with East Commercial for £975,000, and it remains on the market.

The particulars describe it as a pub/restaurant (80 covers) and motel, 21 guest bedrooms (20 en-suite) within landscaped grounds and a car park (40 spaces).

It is described as having “a long and prominent frontage to the A149.”

It opened in 2011, also serving takeaway meals, and was reportedly popular, locals describing its closure as “a great loss.”

The government publishes the details of tax defaulters across the UK to “influence behaviour by discouraging non-compliance”.

The list relates to deliberate defaulters who’ve been dealt with using civil proceedings.

Attempts have been made to contact Mr Van Phung.