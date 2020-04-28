Search

Cafes that closed under lockdown are starting to reopen

PUBLISHED: 09:55 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:55 28 April 2020

An afternoon from Binky's can be delivered to your door or for a friend or relative celebrating something special Picture: Binky's

An afternoon from Binky's can be delivered to your door or for a friend or relative celebrating something special Picture: Binky's

Cafes are starting to announce new opening regimes as they adapt their businesses for a lasting lockdown.

Most are offering limited menus on a takeaway or delivery basis in line with Government guidelines on social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

It means you may be able to pick up a latte while on your daily stroll, or order an afternoon tea for a special occasion.

Among those reopening this week is Binky’s in Belton.

Binky’s, like all cafes and restaurants, had to close on March 24 as the lockdown took hold.

Initially it offered a takeaway and delivery service but decided to shut after staff voiced safety concerns.

However owner Laura Lovejoy said seeing how other companies had adapted to what had become a long term issue had triggered a re-think.

She said: “We have seen other businesses that seem to be doing really well with takeaways and it looks like it could be a much longer term thing so we approached the staff and with all the best practice it made sense to reopen.

“Already we have had such a fantastic response.

Binky's in Bell Lane, Belton, is reopening as a takeaway and delivery cafe which can bring an afternoon tea to your door Picture: Binky'sBinky's in Bell Lane, Belton, is reopening as a takeaway and delivery cafe which can bring an afternoon tea to your door Picture: Binky's

“As cheesy as it sounds we wanted to be able to brighten people’s days a bit and maybe send an afternoon tea to their grandparents.

“Things are still up in the air, we might not be back until the new year.”

The cafe, which employs nine staff, will open from 9am to 1pm every day from Friday May 1 and follow strict social distancing measures in line with government advice.

It will be serving its breakfast menu all day, and lunch from 11am and can also make and deliver afternoon teas.

Owners Marios Charalambides, 29 and Margarita George, 25, outside their coffee shop 21 East in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph NortonOwners Marios Charalambides, 29 and Margarita George, 25, outside their coffee shop 21 East in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Meanwhile artisan coffee shop 21 East in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth, is reopened on Monday (April 27).

It is opening for takeaway only including drinks, toasties and paninis.

The business opened a year ago with Marios Charalambides and Margarita George at the helm, but closed on March 16 “for our own safety.”

In announcing its new way of opening it warned against people gathering outside the shop, and said that contactless payment was preferred.

Great Yarmouth coffee shop owner Marios Charalambides, 29, said there is not enough night-time entertainment in the town for young adults. Picture: ArchantGreat Yarmouth coffee shop owner Marios Charalambides, 29, said there is not enough night-time entertainment in the town for young adults. Picture: Archant

More and more restaurants have switched to a delivery service.

Lek Thai in Great Yarmouth is offering a 50pc discount to NHS frontline staff and has so far discounted more than £2,000.

The Kings Head in Acle and Jolly Farmers in Ormesby are offering a roast dinner delivery option as well as shakes and desserts via its Get Baked service.

To order from Binky’s call 01493 717100 or visit their Facebook page.

Also reopening are Tony’s Fish and Chip shop in Lower Cliff Road, Gorleston.

They will start taking orders again on Wednesday April 29 as of 4.30pm via 01493 603757 only.

Strict social distancing will be enforced and no customers will enter the premises.

The Full River Chinese Takeaway in Acle is also reopening on Wednesday after five weeks.

