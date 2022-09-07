Hotel, micro-brewery, and shop plan for Norfolk Broads' pub

The Ferry Inn in Horning on the River Bure has revealed plans for a major overhaul which will see it 'reborn'. - Credit: The Ferry Inn

A riverside pub is planning a major overhaul aimed at guaranteeing its future.

The Ferry Inn, at Horning, is looking to sweep away a range of single storey extensions and a store building to create a new "landmark" destination.

The riverside Ferry Inn has launched a bid to add hotel rooms, a micro-brewery and shop, as well as full refurbishment. It is described as "a bold step." - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

Under the plans submitted to the Broads Authority the building will be extended on both sides adding 18 hotel bedrooms in a range of single, double, prestige and family formats.

Documents supporting the bid say action is needed to save the watering hole which has suffered, in common with all hospitality, during the Covid pandemic.

The pub will also be fully refurbished.

The view of the River Bure from inside The Ferry Inn which is asking planners for a major overhaul. - Credit: The Ferry Inn

A separate store room, possibly once used for stabling, will be demolished and replaced by a similar-sized building on a different part of the site hosting a micro-brewery and shop.

The papers say, if allowed, the changes would be latest in a long line of reinventions for the pub on the River Bure which has suffered fire, bombings, neglect and multiple rebuilds.

A planning statement says records reveal a mead house on the site going back 1,000 years to a time when it was part of the St Benet's Abbey monks' estate.

There has been an inn of some sort where the Ferry Inn stands at Horning for some 1,000 years. - Credit: Archant

Having been hit by fire, the Luftwaffe, and had close shaves with the wrecking ball the latest scheme is only the latest in a long line of reinventions for the inn which is in private ownership.

The papers say: "Since the global pandemic almost destroyed key aspects of the hospitality industry, any investment in renovating and improving such a development, which will retain a key and historic landmark property within the Norfolk Broads, should be considered with great merit, encouraged, and strongly supported.

"If not, it is most likely the current historic building will be lost, like so many before, and another Broads landmark will vanish."

They go on: "It is hoped these new features, and major investment in a historic Broads building, which is in needs of serious renovation, will create a new landmark property, which will serve Horning and the Broads in general for many more years to come, and ensure its history continues since the first ‘Mead House’ was installed a thousand years earlier."

The Broads Society has broadly welcomed the "considerable" extension along with the Broads Authority's historic environment manager.

The Environment Agency has objected on flood risk grounds.

To view the plans visit the Broads Authority website.