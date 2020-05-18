Skating rink bid for indoor riding arena

Humberstone Farm next to the River Yare in Cobholm, Great Yarmouth, is asking for a change of use so it can become a new roller skating venue Picture: Google Maps Archant

An equestrian centre is asking for a change of use to become a roller skating venue for an ousted club.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Artistic roller skaters return from competition with a clutch of medals. The club is looking for a permanent base to build on its success. Humberstone Farm could be an option if planners agree a change of use from riding to roller skating Picture: Retroskate Artistic Roller Skating Club Artistic roller skaters return from competition with a clutch of medals. The club is looking for a permanent base to build on its success. Humberstone Farm could be an option if planners agree a change of use from riding to roller skating Picture: Retroskate Artistic Roller Skating Club

Retroskate artistic roller skaters were told to quit their Marina Centre home on Great Yarmouth’s Golden Mile when plans were revealed for a new leisure complex on the site.

Now according to plans submitted to the Broads Authority the club has its eye on the riding arena at Humberstone Farm in Cobholm, first set up in 2001.

The papers say usage at the once popular arena has fallen away as horse ownership has dipped and other options became available.

Allowing roller skating would make the farm more viable and help the host of young skaters who already have a cabinet full of silverware, but whose prospects at national level may be harmed by the lack of a permanent home.

Retroskate is reckoned the country’s biggest and most successful artistic club boasting a host of national champions representing Great Britain at the highest international levels.

The facilities would be members only, and not open to the general public as the seafront site was, and primed to host national competitions.

MORE: The demolition of seafront leisure centre in pictures

It is billed as a much-needed facility in a disadvantaged area.

You may also want to watch:

Passionate opinions have been voiced both for and against the proposal.

Those supporting the change say the club needs a dedicated base to build on its success.

Others, however, say the equestrian centre is a valuable asset for riding and also a hub for dog-agility, attracting trainers from all over the country that would be much-missed.

One person, while supporting the club’s bid for a new home, said: “For a club that has found themselves without a venue they are looking at taking another away from a different activity community, which is what it is.

“Activities on site are accessible to all ages, all physical capabilities, allow for people and animals to maintain fitness and most importantly has created that community.”

The venue is said to host three dog agility groups who rely on the facilities.

Concerns were also voiced about access along a narrow track and the suitability of roller skating in the countryside.

Some 280 people have had their say, with 142 supporting the plans and 138 lodging objections.

To view the application visit the Broads Authority website.

A decision is due by June 16.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.