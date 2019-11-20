Hundreds chase just 15 jobs at new seaside cinema

Search

PUBLISHED: 14:23 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:23 20 November 2019

Movie-goers can expect a bright new interior at Great Yarmouth's former Hollywood Cinema when it re-opens as Arc Cinema before Christmas Picture: Arc Cinema

A cinema has been swamped with hundreds of responses after advertising for 15 customer service jobs.

Arc Cinema which is due to open on Great Yarmouth's seafront in the next few weeks said its recruitment bid had produced more than 350 responses.

To cope with the number of applications and sift through the responses it had enlisted the help of the Job Centre, a spokesman said.

She added they were still going through the CVs but two vacancies had been filled so far, both by people losing their jobs at the town's Debenhams store which is due to shut in January.

Cinema manager Derren Hodges - who was also the manager at the Hollywood Cinema before the chain collapsed in February - said they had been "totally taken aback" by the "fantastic" response to the advertisement for customer service hosts.

Irish operator Arc Cinema took over the former Hollywood Cinema in June this year and aims to bring "a luxurious VIP experience" to the town.

Under the revamp the landmark venue will have a new heating system, 566 luxury leather armchair seats, and an alcohol licence.

An opening date is expected to be announced in the next week.

