Seafront restaurant is first in Norfolk resort to gain second AA rosette

Daniel Lawrence with the 2 AA rosettes plate award to Cafe Cru for its a la carte menu Picture: Keiron Tovell Keiron Tovell

A seafront restaurant has been awarded a second AA rosette, becoming the only one in the resort to achieve the prestigious rating.

Trio of Suffolk Pork from the � la carte Caf� Cru menu Picture: Keiron Tovell Trio of Suffolk Pork from the � la carte Caf� Cru menu Picture: Keiron Tovell

Café Cru, at the Imperial Hotel in North Drive, Great Yarmouth, improved the single rosette rating it had held since 1991 to gain a second.

Executive chef Daniel Lawrence, 35, hailed it as an "amazing accolade" saying the whole team including chefs Peter Clarke and Leigh Schofield,

were "absolutely delighted."

"Over the course of the past year, we've changed and updated the entire à la carte menu to include more options than ever before for each course, reinventing and refining dishes, incorporating the finest local, seasonal ingredients," he said.

"All the chefs at the Imperial have had a hand in the new menu, and we've all been completely focussed on taking our cuisine to the next level to achieve this award.

"It's been a lot of hard work, but totally worthwhile. I couldn't be prouder of the team."

Mr Lawrence, from Gorleston, took over the reins in the kitchen two years ago, having trained at Great Yarmouth College and worked in a number of restaurants around the county.

Main meals on the á la carte menu include at least two fish dishes, for which the restaurant is renowned, a choice of three meat dishes and a vegetarian options, as well as daily specials.

A two AA rosette award is given to restaurants that "aim for and achieve higher standards, better consistency, greater precision with cooking and obvious attention to the selection of quality ingredients" according to the criteria.

The hotel has been in the Mobbs' family since the early 1930s and has been graded four star by both the AA and VisitEngland since 2009.

It holds the highest rating for a four star hotel in the local area.

The awards are made on the basis of visits made by one or more hotel and restaurant inspector and is based solely on the food.

The Prom Hotel in Great Yarmouth has a single rosette.

The Kings Arms at Fleggburgh and the Ingham Swan, have two each.