Room with a dragon's view: Inside Norfolk's first wizard-themed hotel

Published: 5:30 AM June 10, 2021

Darren Woods outside The Hotel of Wizardry in Great Yarmouth. He is keen to bring something different to the town where he enjoyed family holidays as a child. - Credit: Danielle Booden

With their deck chairs facing the morning sun and flower baskets brimming with blooms the guesthouses along Great Yarmouth's Trafalgar Road capture the spirit of the traditional seaside B&B.

But behind one of the stone-clad facades a magical makeover is under way, a world away from the lace table cloths and plastic posies of yesteryear.

Inside the Dragon's View suite in The Hotel of Wizardry, Great Yarmouth. The hotel has come a long way since its new owners bought it in January, but there is still plenty of last-minute staging before it opens to the public. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The finishing touches are being put to a trio of suites, each sleeping six people, in a former bed and breakfast, just a philosopher's stone's throw from the Golden Mile - all with a different wizard theme.

Inside what will be the Library and Potions room which is unfinished, but features a secret, connecting door. - Credit: Danielle Booden

"It's going to be mad," said Darren Woods the perfume and make-up 58-year-old entrepreneur behind the Hotel of Wizardry which plans to open for bookings on Tuesday (June 15).

Number 15 has been transformed over the last few months and while it's not quite moving staircases there is a secret door in the "Library and Potions" suite, and a reputed "feeling" in the "Gateway and Forest" zone where people have "seen things."

Mr Woods, from Hertfordshire, bought the three storey building, which has been empty for two years, in January with his business partner Ian Whitfield.

"It was a bit sad," he said. "There was still a tea bag in a teacup. But it just felt a bit magical and that is where the wizard idea came from."

Darren Woods in the Gateway and Forest suite which has fake grass instead of carpet. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The property has been completely refurbished and re-wired.

In the third-floor suite a dragon appears to burst through a castle wall under the watchful eye of Great Yarmouth's giant observation wheel which can be seen from the window.





Meanwhile a four poster bed came from a mansion in Essex and a suit of armour was a special commission costing £3,000.

Mr Woods says the hotel is much more than just a place to lay your head - it is a whole experience.

A four poster bed in the Library and Potions suite at The Hotel of Wizardry. The owners are working hard to get it open. Bedding and other soft furnishings are arriving any day completing the look. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Guests will be greeted by costumed staff in character and assigned a "house."

There will be games and activities with visits from real-life owls and wand-making workshops where people, including non-residents, can paint and decorate their own piece of magic.

"You could not take a gamble like this and try to create something fun in too many other areas because it is not too expensive," he said.

Everything in The Hotel of Wizardry has been hand-picked to chime with the theme. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The Hotel of Wizardry is bringing something different to Great Yarmouth with its wizard-themed suites. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The Hotel of Wizardry will soon be welcoming guests to its themed suites in Trafalgar Road, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A seven night stay for six people is priced at £1,000 including a continental breakfast.

One of the decorative details in the Hotel of Wizardry in Great Yarmouth, opening June 2021. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The Gateway and Forest suite at the new The Hotel of Wizardry in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Danielle Booden



