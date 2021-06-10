Room with a dragon's view: Inside Norfolk's first wizard-themed hotel
- Credit: Danielle Booden
With their deck chairs facing the morning sun and flower baskets brimming with blooms the guesthouses along Great Yarmouth's Trafalgar Road capture the spirit of the traditional seaside B&B.
But behind one of the stone-clad facades a magical makeover is under way, a world away from the lace table cloths and plastic posies of yesteryear.
The finishing touches are being put to a trio of suites, each sleeping six people, in a former bed and breakfast, just a philosopher's stone's throw from the Golden Mile - all with a different wizard theme.
"It's going to be mad," said Darren Woods the perfume and make-up 58-year-old entrepreneur behind the Hotel of Wizardry which plans to open for bookings on Tuesday (June 15).
Number 15 has been transformed over the last few months and while it's not quite moving staircases there is a secret door in the "Library and Potions" suite, and a reputed "feeling" in the "Gateway and Forest" zone where people have "seen things."
Mr Woods, from Hertfordshire, bought the three storey building, which has been empty for two years, in January with his business partner Ian Whitfield.
"It was a bit sad," he said. "There was still a tea bag in a teacup. But it just felt a bit magical and that is where the wizard idea came from."
The property has been completely refurbished and re-wired.
In the third-floor suite a dragon appears to burst through a castle wall under the watchful eye of Great Yarmouth's giant observation wheel which can be seen from the window.
Meanwhile a four poster bed came from a mansion in Essex and a suit of armour was a special commission costing £3,000.
Mr Woods says the hotel is much more than just a place to lay your head - it is a whole experience.
Guests will be greeted by costumed staff in character and assigned a "house."
There will be games and activities with visits from real-life owls and wand-making workshops where people, including non-residents, can paint and decorate their own piece of magic.
"You could not take a gamble like this and try to create something fun in too many other areas because it is not too expensive," he said.
A seven night stay for six people is priced at £1,000 including a continental breakfast.