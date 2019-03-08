A new seaside restaurant is bringing 'something different' to the coast

A new restaurant is taking it "slow and steady" in a bit to get it right and satisfy every customer.

Coast Pizza is opening on Gorleston's lower prom in place of Porterhouse which closed at the beginning of the year.

The seaside spot seats some 120 people inside and on its roof terrace and will also cook rustic, Italian, stone-baked pizzas for the takeaway market and families picnicking on the beach.

Operation's manager Glenn Walker said: "Porterhouse has been and gone. The restaurant was closed at the start of this year. It's a re-branding really and new management.

"We are going to take it slow and steady because we are going to get it right.

"I have seen a lot of restaurants open in my career and usually what happens is they take and take and take and then it crumbles you get a negative impression.

"It is all about people, product, and standards.

"There is not really another restaurant of this kind down on the seafront.

"We are hoping that we will have a positive opening and a niche market that people want to try. The idea is to keep it simple."

Coast Pizza will open 11am to 9pm, seven days a week.

He said the family market was key to its pricing and offer.

"It will be good for families in the summer," Mr Walker said, adding instead of prising children away from the sands families could order a few pizzas to share on the beach.

"It's a lovely area and the beach is absolutely stunning, and it is a close-knit community," he said.

"People are looking for the same thing, a good quality product and value for money, but you would be surprised at how many people get it so wrong."

Coast Pizza opens on Friday May 31 for lunch with an invite-only launch in the evening.

It will open its doors to the wider public from 11am on Saturday June 1 for the summer.