A new seaside restaurant is bringing 'something different' to the coast

PUBLISHED: 12:21 22 May 2019

Coast Pizza is opening on Gorleston's lower prom on May 31 Picture: Coast Pizza

Coast Pizza is opening on Gorleston's lower prom on May 31 Picture: Coast Pizza

Coast Pizza

A new restaurant is taking it "slow and steady" in a bit to get it right and satisfy every customer.

Coast Pizza is opening on Gorleston's lower prom in place of Porterhouse which closed at the beginning of the year.

The seaside spot seats some 120 people inside and on its roof terrace and will also cook rustic, Italian, stone-baked pizzas for the takeaway market and families picnicking on the beach.

Operation's manager Glenn Walker said: "Porterhouse has been and gone. The restaurant was closed at the start of this year. It's a re-branding really and new management.

"We are going to take it slow and steady because we are going to get it right.

Holidaymakers and families enjoying Gorleston beach . Picture: DENISE BRADLEYHolidaymakers and families enjoying Gorleston beach . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"I have seen a lot of restaurants open in my career and usually what happens is they take and take and take and then it crumbles you get a negative impression.

"It is all about people, product, and standards.

"There is not really another restaurant of this kind down on the seafront.

The lower prom in Gorleston is hosting a new restaurant, Coast Pizza Picture: Google MapsThe lower prom in Gorleston is hosting a new restaurant, Coast Pizza Picture: Google Maps

"We are hoping that we will have a positive opening and a niche market that people want to try. The idea is to keep it simple."

Coast Pizza will open 11am to 9pm, seven days a week.

He said the family market was key to its pricing and offer.

"It will be good for families in the summer," Mr Walker said, adding instead of prising children away from the sands families could order a few pizzas to share on the beach.

"It's a lovely area and the beach is absolutely stunning, and it is a close-knit community," he said.

"People are looking for the same thing, a good quality product and value for money, but you would be surprised at how many people get it so wrong."

Coast Pizza opens on Friday May 31 for lunch with an invite-only launch in the evening.

It will open its doors to the wider public from 11am on Saturday June 1 for the summer.

‘Everyone is gutted’ - heartbreak over restaurant closure

The Ambitions restaurant at Yarmouth College which is closing Picture: supplied

Type one diabetic went more than three days without insulin before he was found dead at care home

Sapphire House care home in Bradwell where James Delaney 37, was found dead on July 28, 2018. Picture: Google Maps

‘The world was crashing down’ - Father describes heartbreak after eight-month-old son diagnosed with cancer

A Bradwell family is raising £50,000 for their nine-month-old son Oakley Cutajar who has been diagnosed with a rare form of childhood cancer. Picture: Courtesy of the Cutajar family.

Man arrested for possessing gun after Great Yarmouth assault

Two men have been arrested after an assault in Great Yarmouth. Photo: James Bass.

Four Norfolk women hope to raise £2,000 for nine-month-old boy with cancer

Kayleigh Hickey, Rhia Morley, Tia Hickey and Steffi-Jo Donaldson are hoping to raise £2,000 for a nine-month-old boy with a rare form of cancer. Picture: Submitted.

