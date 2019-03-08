Great Yarmouth bakery to reopen under new management

A bakery on Northgate Street in Great Yarmouth is to reopen under new management. Picture: Daniel Hickey. Archant

A bakery that closed earlier this year is set for a fresh start.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A bakery on Northgate Street in Great Yarmouth is to reopen under new management. Picture: Daniel Hickey. A bakery on Northgate Street in Great Yarmouth is to reopen under new management. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

The former JD Bales Bakery on Northgate Street in Great Yarmouth had closed in February but a sign has appeared in its window, announcing that the premises is opening soon "under new management".

The notice, written in chalk on a blackboard, advertises "fresh bread and cake" and hot and cold drinks.

JD Bales had traded in the town for more than a century.

The business was known for its delicious pastries.

You may also want to watch: