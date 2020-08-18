‘I hope people use it’ - Town centre bakery reopens under new management

Ed and Amy Shearing, who run the New Norfolk Oven in Great Yarmouth, have taken over the former JD Bales Bakery on Northgate Street. Picture: Submitted/Joseph Norton. Archant

A town centre bakery that had traded for more than 150 years before closing has reopened under new management.

Edward Shearing, owner of The New Norfolk Oven and Shearings Bakery in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton Edward Shearing, owner of The New Norfolk Oven and Shearings Bakery in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

The premises on Northgate Street in Great Yarmouth, formerly known as JD Bales and Son, was filled again with the smell of fresh bread on Monday (August 17) - as husband and wife Ed and Amy Shearing, who already run the New Norfolk Oven on Hamilton Road, took over the shop.

Ms Shearing, 40, said: “When Bales shut a lot of people said they would miss it, but luckily we got the opportunity to move in.”

The original bakery had shut in February last year and although later taken over by a Portuguese couple, their venture lasted only four months and in September it closed again.

Ms Shearing said she and her husband decided to take over the shop last November and were planning to open in April but coronovirus pushed the date back, as it was difficult trying to source materials and equipment.

JD Bales Bakery on Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, when it closed in February 2019. JD Bales Bakery on Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, when it closed in February 2019.

In February they had ordered display cabinets from Italy.

“We finally got them at the end of June. It took that long,” she said.

But lockdown gave the couple the opportunity to refurbish the premises.

“Because we had a big shutdown we were able to get it done. The bakery is at least 150 years old so a lot of maintenance was needed.”

Her husband Ed, the baker, 41, used to work at Bales with the previous owner’s father, she said.

“So he knows the bakery well and he loved working here.”

The bakery sells traditional fare including fresh bread, rolls, Cornish pasties, sausage rolls, vanilla slices, Eccle’s cakes, filled rolls and chocolate oaties.

Ms Shearing said response to the reopening has been positive.

“Everyone has said they like what we’ve done with the shop, that it’s lovely to have a traditional bakery back.

“It is a risk opening a new shop now but there is a niche market for this place, and I hope people use it,” she said.

The couple opened the New Norfolk Bakery in 2006 - and last year a survey revealed it was the most popular bakery in the town.

Shearings Bakery is open on Monday from 6.30am to 2pm and Tuesday to Saturday from 6.30am to 2.30pm.