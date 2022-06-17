Looking for a job? Town Hall event to showcase vacancies
People in the Great Yarmouth area looking for employment or a career change can seek advice at a jobs fair in the town later this month.
The Great Yarmouth Jobs Fair will be held in the town hall on Wednesday, June 29 between 10am and 1pm.
More than 20 employers will be at the event, which is free to attend.
As well as talking to potential employers there will be careers and CV advice.
There will also be information and opportunities on apprenticeships, training courses and self-employment.
The event is organised by Job Fairs, which said: "Looking for a job or know someone who is?
"Find your next job at the Great Yarmouth Jobs Fair.
"Attend and chat face to face with 23 plus employers actively recruiting new staff.
"Hundreds of jobs on offer on the day."
The town hall, which houses Great Yarmouth Borough Council, is on Hall Plain.