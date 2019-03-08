Fancy dress shop to be converted into flats after more than 50 years of trading

A fancy dress shop which has been trading in a seaside town for more than 50 years is set to be converted into flats.

Owner of Jokers Corner Jerzy Czykieta, 72, is bringing down the curtain on his vast array of outfits and make-up accessories for the final time.

The shop in Nelson Road Central, Great Yarmouth, has been open for three days a week since it announced its plan to close back in January 2018.

Mr Czykieta said he will be sad to lose his shop but has admitted there is now too much competition for him to carry on running a successful business.

“I have had a lot of memories in this place but the time is definitely right to make a change,” he said.

“There are lots of other shops who sell similar items to us so it wouldn’t make sense to carry on.”

There is currently a half price sale on at the shop as the 72-year-old looks to get rid of his remaining stock.

Speaking to this newspaper last year, Mr Czykieta said he had only lost around 10 costumes to damage.

In its heyday the shop supplied many of the hotels, casinos, and bingo halls putting on party nights for guests and staff.

The proposals are for a one bedroom and two bedroom apartment to be installed on the premises.

A decision on the plans is expected to be made by the end of April.