Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Fancy dress shop to be converted into flats after more than 50 years of trading

PUBLISHED: 12:06 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:24 13 March 2019

Owner of Jokers Corner Jerzy Czykieta, which is being converted into flats in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Owner of Jokers Corner Jerzy Czykieta, which is being converted into flats in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Archant

A fancy dress shop which has been trading in a seaside town for more than 50 years is set to be converted into flats.

The fancy dress shop has been selling its outfits, propos and accessories for more than 50 years. Picture: Joseph NortonThe fancy dress shop has been selling its outfits, propos and accessories for more than 50 years. Picture: Joseph Norton

Owner of Jokers Corner Jerzy Czykieta, 72, is bringing down the curtain on his vast array of outfits and make-up accessories for the final time.

The shop in Nelson Road Central, Great Yarmouth, has been open for three days a week since it announced its plan to close back in January 2018.

Mr Czykieta said he will be sad to lose his shop but has admitted there is now too much competition for him to carry on running a successful business.

Jokers Corner now has a half price sale as it looks to get ridd of its stock. Picture: Joseph NortonJokers Corner now has a half price sale as it looks to get ridd of its stock. Picture: Joseph Norton

“I have had a lot of memories in this place but the time is definitely right to make a change,” he said.

“There are lots of other shops who sell similar items to us so it wouldn’t make sense to carry on.”

There is currently a half price sale on at the shop as the 72-year-old looks to get rid of his remaining stock.

The fancy dress shop has been trading in Great Yarmouth for more than 50 years. Picture: Joseph NortonThe fancy dress shop has been trading in Great Yarmouth for more than 50 years. Picture: Joseph Norton

Speaking to this newspaper last year, Mr Czykieta said he had only lost around 10 costumes to damage.

In its heyday the shop supplied many of the hotels, casinos, and bingo halls putting on party nights for guests and staff.

The proposals are for a one bedroom and two bedroom apartment to be installed on the premises.

A decision on the plans is expected to be made by the end of April.

Most Read

New vision for former Pontins site as UK’s first ‘veterans village’

Aerial shot of the Pontins site in Hemsby which is being looked at as a base for a new rehabilitation centre for military veterans Photo: Simon Carter

A bit fishy? Historic riverside pub set for new life as something completely different

The White Swan pub in Great Yarmouth in 2015 Picture: James Bass

Teenager charged following stabbing in Bradwell

A 16-year-old boy has been charged following a stabbing in Bunnewell Avenue, Bradwell. Picture: Jacob Massey

Firefighters tackled caravan blaze in Norfolk village

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a caravan park in Hemsby this afternoon (Tuesday, March 12).

Council to prosecute two men after novice fighter died in his first ever boxing match

Kuba Moczyk, 22, who died following a boxing match in Great Yarmouth. Two men are being prosecuted for alleged health and safety breaches Picture: Magdalena Moczyk

Most Read

New vision for former Pontins site as UK’s first ‘veterans village’

Aerial shot of the Pontins site in Hemsby which is being looked at as a base for a new rehabilitation centre for military veterans Photo: Simon Carter

A bit fishy? Historic riverside pub set for new life as something completely different

The White Swan pub in Great Yarmouth in 2015 Picture: James Bass

Teenager charged following stabbing in Bradwell

A 16-year-old boy has been charged following a stabbing in Bunnewell Avenue, Bradwell. Picture: Jacob Massey

Firefighters tackled caravan blaze in Norfolk village

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a caravan park in Hemsby this afternoon (Tuesday, March 12).

Council to prosecute two men after novice fighter died in his first ever boxing match

Kuba Moczyk, 22, who died following a boxing match in Great Yarmouth. Two men are being prosecuted for alleged health and safety breaches Picture: Magdalena Moczyk

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘Scandalous’ – Council under fire over plans to build near Norfolk war site

Norfolk County Council's plans to build near a rare Second World War gun battery have been opposed by villagers in Mautby. Pictured from left: Steve Short, Bil Smith and Dean Hewitt. Picture: Chris Hill

Rallying call over development plans for historic garden and wall

Koolunga House in Gorleston. Developers want to build on part of its former garden, now in separate ownership Picture: Nick Butcher

Delays likely on A149 for road resurfacing work

Delays are expected while work is carried out on the A149 at Stalham (pictured) and Rollesby. Picture: Google Street Maps

Fancy dress shop to be converted into flats after more than 50 years of trading

Owner of Jokers Corner Jerzy Czykieta, which is being converted into flats in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

‘I want the town to rumble as we send her off’ - Gorleston biker mother’s son makes funeral plea

Sally Elliot, 57, from Gorleston, was a
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists