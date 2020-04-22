Fancy a Brundall Bomber or an Acle Acer? New milkshake and dessert delivery launched
PUBLISHED: 10:54 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:12 22 April 2020
Archant
A pub is branching out with a new ‘normal for Norfolk’ milkshake and dessert service aimed at delivering a treat to those in lockdown.
The Kings Head at Acle is at the hub of Just Baked, offering a shake-away menu with themed drinks inspired by the county’s place names.
Drinks on the menu with a local flavour include the Acle Acer, the Normal for Norfolk, the Hand Puppet Guy, and the Lingwood Larry.
And alcoholic versions, which have to be signed for, are available too - as well as burgers and sides.
The Just Baked service is running alongside a roast dinner delivery service from the Acle watering hole and its satellite operation at the Jolly Farmer’s in Ormesby St Margaret.
Paul James, of New Concept Inns which is driving the changes at both pubs, said if Just Baked was a success he would look at taking a premises in Great Yarmouth.
Meanwhile his team was pressing ahead with changes at the Jollies which had been put on hold due to a funding issue.
The pub shut suddenly last month, but was swiftly re-opened by the new operators.
However to be eligible for a £25,000 Government grant it had to be trading on March 11, and although Mr James had the keys the doors didn’t open to the public for another two days.
With funding initially denied he feared having to close permanently, but the case had been reviewed and the money awarded.
He said receiving the grant had “literally been a lifesaver” meaning they could carry on with investment plans and support the staff who had only just been taken on.
Already there was a flurry of activity at the North Road venue.
Changes are also planned inside with a “new concept carvery” in the pipeline.
At the same time an ambitious scheme to turn the Kings Head into a boutique spa hotel was coming together too, he said.
Order from the Jolly Farmers via its Facebook page.
For Just Baked call 01493 717892 or go online here for the full menu.
All pubs were ordered to close along with theatres, restaurants and cinemas to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
However rules around takeaway and delivery services were relaxed in order to help the industry to make ends meet.
