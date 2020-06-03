Car boot sale reopening for traders this weekend

Organisers of a car boot sale reopening for traders this weekend have said it is people’s ‘personal choice’ whether or not they want to attend.

Julie’s Car Boot Sale has announced it will return on Sunday (June 7) to Market Road in Burgh Castle as lockdown restrictions are eased allowing outdoor markets to open.

In a post on social media the organisers said: “We are all currently living in extraordinary times and to enable Julie’s Car Boot Sale to operate in and orderly and safe manner we need the full cooperation of everyone that visits.

“We have to trust that each individual person will have their own self distancing principles for this to work and to remain open each Sunday morning.”

According to the post, each stall will be allocated an 8-meter pitch, with traders advised to remain within their allocated area,

Stall holders are recommended to wear gloves, masks and use hand sanitizing gels.

The toilet block will be open to everyone and will be checked hourly and will be sprayed with an anti-bacterial spray, the post said.

“It is unavoidable that a queue will form please be patient,” the organisers stated.

The post also said: “For some we realise that this car boot sale and other markets are a lifeline and we urge you to co-operate with Julie and other organisers as we face the difficult challenge of complying with government guidance.

“We recognise the value and importance that this means to some of you.

“Evidence is that the transmission rates for Covid-19 are significantly lower in well ventilated areas like outdoor markets compared to enclosed shops.”

The organisers said they are “abiding by the law just as every other open market are doing in England”.

“It is your personal choice if you decide to visit an open air market.”

In a statement, Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: “Car boot sales now have a right to open under the government’s relaxed restrictions as they are classed as an open air market.

“No permission is required from local authorities. The onus is on the organisers to ensure adequate social distancing measures are in place at their sites, and the organiser of the sale at Burgh Castle has spoken with the council about their plans and for advice.”