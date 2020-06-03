Search

Advanced search

Car boot sale reopening for traders this weekend

PUBLISHED: 14:50 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:50 03 June 2020

Stock image of a car boot sale. Photo: Getty Images.

Stock image of a car boot sale. Photo: Getty Images.

Archant

Organisers of a car boot sale reopening for traders this weekend have said it is people’s ‘personal choice’ whether or not they want to attend.

Julie’s Car Boot Sale has announced it will return on Sunday (June 7) to Market Road in Burgh Castle as lockdown restrictions are eased allowing outdoor markets to open.

In a post on social media the organisers said: “We are all currently living in extraordinary times and to enable Julie’s Car Boot Sale to operate in and orderly and safe manner we need the full cooperation of everyone that visits.

“We have to trust that each individual person will have their own self distancing principles for this to work and to remain open each Sunday morning.”

According to the post, each stall will be allocated an 8-meter pitch, with traders advised to remain within their allocated area,

Stall holders are recommended to wear gloves, masks and use hand sanitizing gels.

The toilet block will be open to everyone and will be checked hourly and will be sprayed with an anti-bacterial spray, the post said.

“It is unavoidable that a queue will form please be patient,” the organisers stated.

You may also want to watch:

The post also said: “For some we realise that this car boot sale and other markets are a lifeline and we urge you to co-operate with Julie and other organisers as we face the difficult challenge of complying with government guidance.

“We recognise the value and importance that this means to some of you.

“Evidence is that the transmission rates for Covid-19 are significantly lower in well ventilated areas like outdoor markets compared to enclosed shops.”

The organisers said they are “abiding by the law just as every other open market are doing in England”.

“It is your personal choice if you decide to visit an open air market.”

In a statement, Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: “Car boot sales now have a right to open under the government’s relaxed restrictions as they are classed as an open air market.

“No permission is required from local authorities. The onus is on the organisers to ensure adequate social distancing measures are in place at their sites, and the organiser of the sale at Burgh Castle has spoken with the council about their plans and for advice.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Warnings after Norfolk Broads ‘overwhelmed’ by riverside revelry

The numbers of people flocking to Norfolk's waterways has triggered a warning from the Broads Authority about observing social distancing and worrying local people. Picture: Archant

What will town’s socially distanced high street look like?

Shoppers visiting Gorleston High Street after June 15 2020 will find a new self-distancing regime aimed at keeping people safe and stopping the spread of Covid-19 Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Shock as trip wires found at popular riverside path

Runner Danny Godbolt intercepted three wire traps alongside the River Bure. The scenic path is popular with dog walkers and runners Picture: Danny Godbolt

‘How could you do that to children?’ - Family’s lockdown hot tub stolen during midnight raid

Marie Corbett's children Morgan, 9, Marley, 2, and Willow, 7, enjoying their hot tub in Great Yarmouth before it was stolen on May 30. Picture: Marie Corbett.

Seafront carparks reopening as coast sees increase in visitors

Great Yarmouth during lock down May 2020. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Most Read

Warnings after Norfolk Broads ‘overwhelmed’ by riverside revelry

The numbers of people flocking to Norfolk's waterways has triggered a warning from the Broads Authority about observing social distancing and worrying local people. Picture: Archant

What will town’s socially distanced high street look like?

Shoppers visiting Gorleston High Street after June 15 2020 will find a new self-distancing regime aimed at keeping people safe and stopping the spread of Covid-19 Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Shock as trip wires found at popular riverside path

Runner Danny Godbolt intercepted three wire traps alongside the River Bure. The scenic path is popular with dog walkers and runners Picture: Danny Godbolt

‘How could you do that to children?’ - Family’s lockdown hot tub stolen during midnight raid

Marie Corbett's children Morgan, 9, Marley, 2, and Willow, 7, enjoying their hot tub in Great Yarmouth before it was stolen on May 30. Picture: Marie Corbett.

Seafront carparks reopening as coast sees increase in visitors

Great Yarmouth during lock down May 2020. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Charity chain confirms two of its stores will shut permanently after lockdown

Waveney MP Peter Aldous cuts the tape to open the East Coast Hospice Shop at Beccles watched by hospice supporters including Margaret Chadd, right. The shop is now closing permanently Picture: James Bass

Barbecues stolen from store on Norfolk Broads

Several barbecues were stolen from Latham's in Potter Heigham. Picture: Google Maps

Car boot sale reopening for traders this weekend

Stock image of a car boot sale. Photo: Getty Images.

Holiday park accused of ‘exaggerating’ visitor numbers by posting photo of Finnish beach

Waxham Sands Holiday Park. Photo: Adrian Judd

How lockdown has created a PYO surge and teen pickers have stepped up to the plate

The Tacons in Rollesby is seeing a boom in PYO as people look for outdoor pursuits and take more interest in where their food comes from Picture: Emma Tacon
Drive 24