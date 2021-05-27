Up to 80 new jobs as McDonald's prepares to launch at Asda

Published: 10:02 AM May 27, 2021

McDonalds has won approval to put a new restaurant and drive-thru on the Asda car park in Great Yarmouth Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant

A new McDonald's drive-thru restaurant is opening next month creating up to 80 new jobs.

The bid for a third Great Yarmouth outlet won planning permission in September last year.

It is taking shape in the Asda car park on Acle New Road and means a loss of 119 parking spaces.

The restaurant says it is opening in late June and is looking to hire around 75-80 staff in three key areas as crew members, customer care assistants, and caretakers.

Wages range from £7.50 to £9 an hour depending on age and role.

In the planning papers McDonald's said it was seeking to increase its representation in key locations.

The restaurant will have an outdoor patio and play area, and likely be open 24/7.

Yarmouth already has McDonald's restaurants in the town centre and at Gapton Hall retail park.







