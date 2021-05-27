Up to 80 new jobs as McDonald's prepares to launch at Asda
- Credit: Archant
A new McDonald's drive-thru restaurant is opening next month creating up to 80 new jobs.
The bid for a third Great Yarmouth outlet won planning permission in September last year.
It is taking shape in the Asda car park on Acle New Road and means a loss of 119 parking spaces.
The restaurant says it is opening in late June and is looking to hire around 75-80 staff in three key areas as crew members, customer care assistants, and caretakers.
Wages range from £7.50 to £9 an hour depending on age and role.
You may also want to watch:
In the planning papers McDonald's said it was seeking to increase its representation in key locations.
The restaurant will have an outdoor patio and play area, and likely be open 24/7.
Most Read
- 1 Hospital 10th highest for rate of Covid deaths after admission
- 2 'Questionable driving' sees drink-driver snared
- 3 Luxury cruise ship planning post-Covid return to Great Yarmouth
- 4 Drivers warned of new diversion at third river crossing site
- 5 See inside abandoned Art Deco seaside pub before renovation
- 6 Looking at back at more than 80 years at the Ocean Room nightclub
- 7 'Fingers crossed' - Hopes high for busy summer in Yarmouth
- 8 Housing development bid for former Yarmouth school site
- 9 Super Flower Moon to be visible over Norfolk
- 10 One in five live in homes with mould or other issues, Shelter says
Yarmouth already has McDonald's restaurants in the town centre and at Gapton Hall retail park.