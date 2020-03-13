Search

Advanced search

New shop opens on site of former bowling alley

PUBLISHED: 11:44 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:44 13 March 2020

Just Kids, a new shop selling children's clothes and toys, has opened on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Lee Choules.

Just Kids, a new shop selling children's clothes and toys, has opened on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Lee Choules.

Archant

A new shop selling kids clothes and toys has opened on the site of a former indoor market and bowling alley destroyed by a fire.

Just Kids opened on Monday (March 9) on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth.

It sells children's clothing with a range from newborn to teens, as well as toys for babies, toddlers and older kids, including favourites like Peppa Pig, Bing, Postman Pat, Hey Duggie, Scooters and Fisher Price.

Nursery goods such as baby bottles, bibs, changing mats, pushchairs and prams and baby walkers are also available.

MORE: 'No place like home' - Shops move back to Great Yarmouth site destroyed by fire

Just Kids, which can be found at 91-92 Regent Road, will be open all year round and will change stock to accommodate the needs of local people out of season.

The former indoor market and bowling alley on Regent Road was gutted in a huge blaze almost four years ago at the height of the summer season.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Norfolk academy teacher tested for coronavirus

A teacher at Flegg High Ormiston Academy has been tested for coronavirus after a trip to Italy. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Three adults and two children injured after head-on crash on A47

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision on the A47 Acle Straight. Four people, including two children, remain in hospital Photo: Google Maps

Village pub shuts suddenly as landlady quits

The Jolly Farmers in Ormesby St Margaret has shut suddenly Picture: Liz Coates

Drug driving arrest after four people seriously injured in A47 crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision on the A47 Acle Straight. Four people, including two children, remain in hospital Photo: Google Maps

Ten bizarre items being put up for sale at department store where EVERYTHING must go

Everything is up for sale in department store Palmers including a broken Christmas tree and pepper sachets Picture: Liz Coates

Most Read

Norfolk academy teacher tested for coronavirus

A teacher at Flegg High Ormiston Academy has been tested for coronavirus after a trip to Italy. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Three adults and two children injured after head-on crash on A47

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision on the A47 Acle Straight. Four people, including two children, remain in hospital Photo: Google Maps

Village pub shuts suddenly as landlady quits

The Jolly Farmers in Ormesby St Margaret has shut suddenly Picture: Liz Coates

Drug driving arrest after four people seriously injured in A47 crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision on the A47 Acle Straight. Four people, including two children, remain in hospital Photo: Google Maps

Ten bizarre items being put up for sale at department store where EVERYTHING must go

Everything is up for sale in department store Palmers including a broken Christmas tree and pepper sachets Picture: Liz Coates

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

New shop opens on site of former bowling alley

Just Kids, a new shop selling children's clothes and toys, has opened on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Lee Choules.

Coronavirus: What are symptoms and should I self-isolate?

People with even mild coronavirus symptoms are being urged to stay at home. Picture: Getty

‘They took everything’ - Widow’s home burgled as husband of 60 years dies in hospital

Tony Baker, chairman of Caister Parish Council, has branded burglars who ransacked a woman's home as her husband lay dying as 'callous'. Picture: Google Maps/Tony Baker

Slow traffic as crane breaks down on A47

Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus: GP practice closes surgery and launches phone-only appointments

Long Stratton Medical Partnership surgery on Swan Lane. The practice has introduced measures to protect patients from coronavirus. Picture: Google
Drive 24