New shop opens on site of former bowling alley

Just Kids, a new shop selling children's clothes and toys, has opened on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Lee Choules. Archant

A new shop selling kids clothes and toys has opened on the site of a former indoor market and bowling alley destroyed by a fire.

Just Kids opened on Monday (March 9) on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth.

It sells children's clothing with a range from newborn to teens, as well as toys for babies, toddlers and older kids, including favourites like Peppa Pig, Bing, Postman Pat, Hey Duggie, Scooters and Fisher Price.

Nursery goods such as baby bottles, bibs, changing mats, pushchairs and prams and baby walkers are also available.

Just Kids, which can be found at 91-92 Regent Road, will be open all year round and will change stock to accommodate the needs of local people out of season.

The former indoor market and bowling alley on Regent Road was gutted in a huge blaze almost four years ago at the height of the summer season.

