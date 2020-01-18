Search

'Nothing frozen except peas' - Family who closed popular bar move business to new venue

PUBLISHED: 09:38 18 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:38 18 January 2020

Burgh Hall is now being run by the Southey family, who had been running the Kingfisher Bar and Restaurant in Burgh Castle. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

A family running a bar and restaurant is hoping it's a case of the same but different as they move their business to a new venue.

The Southey family, who have run the Kingfisher Bar and Restaurant in Burgh Castle for 14 years, have recently upped sticks and moved their operation two miles down the road to Burgh Hall, a premises just off Lords Lane.

The move came after failing to agree terms for a new lease with the owner of the Kingfisher and in early January the Southeys closed the bar, unfurling a banner in front of the pub stating they had instead taken over Burgh Hall.

Paul Southey said the family will attempt to recreate the atmosphere of the Kingfisher, which had gained a lot of popularity, in the new venue.

All the staff - the chefs, waiters and bar staff - have moved across.

There will be live music and the carvery will also return, no doubt delighting those who enjoyed it every Sunday at the Kingfisher.

The Kingfisher, which closed on January 5, sits in the middle of the holiday park which shares its name.

It is owned by Pratt Developments - a company run by the Chichester-based Peter Pratt.

Mr Pratt could not be reached for comment.

Mr Southey said his family had taken over the Kingfisher in 2006 and the lease came to an end last year.

He said that in October the owner proposed a new lease with additional terms stipulating the bar would only be for residents of the holiday caravan park and would have to close at 11pm.

Mr Southey said the family could not agree to the new terms.

"If there were 150 people in the bar, only ten of them would have been caravan park residents," he said.

Speaking of the future, Mr Southey said many of the events the family had run at the Kingfisher will move across to Burgh Hall.

Bingo will take place on Monday night and the quiz on Wednesday.

The restaurant has been revamped and the pool will be heated, while a wedding planner will also join the business.

"And of course our Sunday carvery," Mr Southey said, "with nothing frozen except peas".

