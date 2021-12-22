Bid for food and drink kiosks at clifftop car park
- Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2012
A trio of kiosks could be coming to Gorleston's upper promenade, if planners approve.
Great Yarmouth Borough Council says the mobile units bringing different cuisines to the clifftop carpark in Marine Parade would benefit the seafront.
The bid comes after a temporary trial over the summer which saw a couple of traders pop up under Covid-19 permitted development rules which now need formal permission.
There would be strict controls over what was offered and the style of the unit which will come and go daily, papers say.
A supporting statement said: "Some enquiries for this summer season, were not felt to be appropriate for Gorleston Cliffs, in conclusion the Tuk Tuk was the only concession allowed based on what it was serving and its appearance and would appear to have been received very well by residents and visitors alike.
"Another example would be classic vehicles refurbished for other uses and themed trailers, which we hope would enhance this area and bring an element of interest."
