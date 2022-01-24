Lidl submits bid to demolish college for new store

The opening day for Trafalgar College, the first new high school for 50 years in Great Yarmouth.September 2016.Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

Discount retailer Lidl has submitted a bid to replace a "dated" branch with a bigger one, just a stone's throw away.

Documents submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council show a new, 70pc larger store in Thamesfield Way on the site of the former Trafalgar College in Great Yarmouth.

The new building will replace the German chain's "first generation" store in Pasteur Road which it describes as "dated" and "falls behind" its latest operational requirements.

Lidl has circulated details of its proposed store on the former Trafalgar College site in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Anne Edwards

Papers supporting the bid say it will make good use of the brownfield site and bring more choice for customers in an improved environment.

The company also draws on the results of its own survey to show support.

While admitting to "a poor response" to its poll which saw over 2,500 homes receive a leaflet, 75pc of the 98 households which responded said they supported the bid.

Lidl says the results demonstrate "significant support" for the larger store, which would have customer toilets and more parking.

Leaflets explaining what Lidl is proposing for the former Trafalgar College site in Great Yarmouth have been distributed among residents. - Credit: Anne Edwards

All 40 jobs will move over to Thamesfield Way with likely more jobs created due to the larger floorspace, the papers say.

The opportunities to expand and improve the shop in Pasteur Road are limited due to the compact footprint in a built up area and the plan would be to market it for alternative uses.

The Lidl store in Pasteur Road will close if a new one is given the green light in Thamesfiled Way on the former Trafalgar College site. - Credit: Google Maps

Meanwhile, the over 2,000 sq m new store will stock the full range of Lidl products and have an in-store bakery.

Under the plans there will be 136 parking spaces including six disabled spaces, and two electric vehicle charging points.

Trafalgar College, part of the Inspiration Trust academy chain, announced in January 2016 it planned to move into the empty Perenco site in Thamesfield Way.

The new free school opened with 88 Year 7 students, with a plan to grow as the children moved through the school taking them to years 12 and 13.

However, a year later a public consultation was launched on the merger of two schools with all children being based at Salisbury Road, now Charter Academy - a move which faced strong opposition.

People have until February 2 to have their say on the Lidl plans which can be viewed on the borough council's website quoting reference 06/22/0008/F.







