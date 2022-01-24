Lidl submits bid to demolish college for new store
- Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016
Discount retailer Lidl has submitted a bid to replace a "dated" branch with a bigger one, just a stone's throw away.
Documents submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council show a new, 70pc larger store in Thamesfield Way on the site of the former Trafalgar College in Great Yarmouth.
The new building will replace the German chain's "first generation" store in Pasteur Road which it describes as "dated" and "falls behind" its latest operational requirements.
Papers supporting the bid say it will make good use of the brownfield site and bring more choice for customers in an improved environment.
The company also draws on the results of its own survey to show support.
While admitting to "a poor response" to its poll which saw over 2,500 homes receive a leaflet, 75pc of the 98 households which responded said they supported the bid.
Lidl says the results demonstrate "significant support" for the larger store, which would have customer toilets and more parking.
All 40 jobs will move over to Thamesfield Way with likely more jobs created due to the larger floorspace, the papers say.
Most Read
- 1 'Heartbroken' pet owner thanks community after missing dog found dead
- 2 Taxi driver hopes to be named Miss Voluptuous UK
- 3 7 of the best places to get street food on the Norfolk coast
- 4 Body found in the sea at Great Yarmouth
- 5 New performing arts studio is something to sing about for Gabriella, 21
- 6 How Covid restrictions will change in England this week
- 7 Builder of 15 years puts down tools and opens smokehouse restaurant
- 8 Man charged in connection with coastal village burglaries
- 9 Pregnancy loss charity opens Great Yarmouth support hub
- 10 Solar panels to slash energy costs for village community hub by £7k
The opportunities to expand and improve the shop in Pasteur Road are limited due to the compact footprint in a built up area and the plan would be to market it for alternative uses.
Meanwhile, the over 2,000 sq m new store will stock the full range of Lidl products and have an in-store bakery.
Under the plans there will be 136 parking spaces including six disabled spaces, and two electric vehicle charging points.
Trafalgar College, part of the Inspiration Trust academy chain, announced in January 2016 it planned to move into the empty Perenco site in Thamesfield Way.
The new free school opened with 88 Year 7 students, with a plan to grow as the children moved through the school taking them to years 12 and 13.
However, a year later a public consultation was launched on the merger of two schools with all children being based at Salisbury Road, now Charter Academy - a move which faced strong opposition.
People have until February 2 to have their say on the Lidl plans which can be viewed on the borough council's website quoting reference 06/22/0008/F.