News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Business

Lidl submits bid to demolish college for new store

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 11:40 AM January 24, 2022
Updated: 12:13 PM January 24, 2022
The opening day for Trafalgar College, the first new high school for 50 years in Great Yarmouth.Sept

The opening day for Trafalgar College, the first new high school for 50 years in Great Yarmouth.September 2016.Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

Discount retailer Lidl has submitted a bid to replace a "dated" branch with a bigger one, just a stone's throw away.

Documents submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council show a new, 70pc larger store in Thamesfield Way on the site of the former Trafalgar College in Great Yarmouth.

The new building will replace the German chain's "first generation" store in Pasteur Road which it describes as "dated" and "falls behind" its latest operational requirements.

New Lidl store planned for Trafalgar College site

Lidl has circulated details of its proposed store on the former Trafalgar College site in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Anne Edwards

Papers supporting the bid say it will make good use of the brownfield site and bring more choice for customers in an improved environment.

The company also draws on the results of its own survey to show support.

While admitting to "a poor response" to its poll which saw over 2,500 homes receive a leaflet, 75pc of the 98 households which responded said they supported the bid.

Lidl says the results demonstrate "significant support" for the larger store, which would have customer toilets and more parking.

New Lidl planned for former college building Great Yarmouth

Leaflets explaining what Lidl is proposing for the former Trafalgar College site in Great Yarmouth have been distributed among residents. - Credit: Anne Edwards

All 40 jobs will move over to Thamesfield Way with likely more jobs created due to the larger floorspace, the papers say.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Heartbroken' pet owner thanks community after missing dog found dead
  2. 2 Taxi driver hopes to be named Miss Voluptuous UK
  3. 3 7 of the best places to get street food on the Norfolk coast
  1. 4 Body found in the sea at Great Yarmouth
  2. 5 New performing arts studio is something to sing about for Gabriella, 21
  3. 6 How Covid restrictions will change in England this week
  4. 7 Builder of 15 years puts down tools and opens smokehouse restaurant
  5. 8 Man charged in connection with coastal village burglaries
  6. 9 Pregnancy loss charity opens Great Yarmouth support hub
  7. 10 Solar panels to slash energy costs for village community hub by £7k

The opportunities to expand and improve the shop in Pasteur Road are limited due to the compact footprint in a built up area and the plan would be to market it for alternative uses.

Lidl on Pasteur Road will close if a replacement is built nearby.

The Lidl store in Pasteur Road will close if a new one is given the green light in Thamesfiled Way on the former Trafalgar College site. - Credit: Google Maps

Meanwhile, the over 2,000 sq m new store will stock the full range of Lidl products and have an in-store bakery.

Under the plans there will be 136 parking spaces including six disabled spaces, and two electric vehicle charging points.

Trafalgar College, part of the Inspiration Trust academy chain, announced in January 2016 it planned to move into the empty Perenco site in Thamesfield Way.

The new free school opened with 88 Year 7 students, with a plan to grow as the children moved through the school taking them to years 12 and 13.

However, a year later a public consultation was launched on the merger of two schools with all children being based at Salisbury Road, now Charter Academy - a move which faced strong opposition.

People have until February 2 to have their say on the Lidl plans which can be viewed on the borough council's website quoting reference 06/22/0008/F.



Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Madness ride the rollercoaster at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach for thier "ouse of Fun" music vodeo.

Nostalgia | Gallery

House of Fun! When Madness video was shot at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The North Drive property.

Five Great Yarmouth properties with stunning sea views

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
A car smashed through a family's garden wall and fencing in Gorleston.

Hot tub wrecked after car smashes through garden wall from Wilkos car park

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Great Yarmouth CCTV appeal

Norfolk Live News

CCTV appeal after series of Great Yarmouth burglaries

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon