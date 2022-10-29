Objections as bar bids to change licence for new use

Bar Bistro and Chicken BBQ has been trading in Nelson Road Central for around ten years. It was previously The Crown pub. - Credit: Liz Coates

A former bar's bid to turn into a shop and sell alcohol 21 hours a day has run into opposition.

Neighbours fear allowing the former Bar Bistro and Chicken BBQ at 18 Nelson Road Central, Great Yarmouth, to vary its licence when it re-opens as a Londis store could lead to anti-social behaviour on the street, and in St George's Park opposite.

A former bar in Nelson Road Central Great Yarmouth is reopening as a Londis store and is looking to extend its alcohol licence. - Credit: Liz Coates

Under the bid, SVA UK Retail wants to sell alcohol from 6am to 3am seven days a week.

It also wants to change the hours for recorded music.

The current licence allows it to sell booze both on and off the premises from 11am to midnight most days and until 11pm on Sunday.

Fears have been raised about anti-social behaviour under a bid from SVA UK Retail to sell alcohol from a new Londis store being fitted out in Nelson Road Central, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Liz Coates

Two letters of objection have been fired off by neighbours in Crown Road concerned about parking, public safety, and an increase in public nuisance.

One person said there were already too many licensed retailers "in our small area".

The former Bar Bistro and Chicken BBQ in Nelson Road Central is bidding to become a shop and sell alcohol 21 hours a day. - Credit: Liz Coates

According to papers being presented to Great Yarmouth Borough Council's licensing sub-committee on November 2 the shop will sell "everything you can find in a Tesco convenience store" as well as process bill payments and benefits and provide lottery and parcel services.

The Crown pub pictured in 2008 before it closed and became Bar Bistro and Chicken BBQ. It is currently closed and set to reopen as a Londis store. Joker's Corner next door is also now trading as a corner shop. - Credit: Google Maps



