Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

First look inside revamped Great Yarmouth Palmers store

PUBLISHED: 11:10 19 February 2019

Palmers department store on Market Place in Great Yarmouth reopened on Tuesday (February 19) after a revamp.

Palmers department store on Market Place in Great Yarmouth reopened on Tuesday (February 19) after a revamp.

Archant

A high street store has been revamped with larger menswear and electrical departments, new floors, weekly promotions and a brand new toy department.

Palmers department store on Market Place in Great Yarmouth now has the town's biggest toy department. The store reopened on Tuesday (February 19).

Palmers in Great Yarmouth had been undergoing refurbishment over the past month and its overhaul was revealed on Tuesday (February 19).

Part of the sprucing up includes a new sign on the front of the building stating the store is now part of the Bournemouth-based Beales group, which operates 23 stores across the UK.

In November the group bought Palmers, ending 180 years of family ownership for the seaside town’s store.

And in January signs had been placed in the historic shop’s windows announcing the store was closing down for refurbishment.

Palmers department store on Market Place in Great Yarmouth now has the town's biggest toy department. The store reopened on Tuesday (February 19).Palmers department store on Market Place in Great Yarmouth now has the town's biggest toy department. The store reopened on Tuesday (February 19).

Tony Brown, CEO and owner of Beales, visited the store on Tuesday (February 19) and spoke about the revamp.

He said that there is a brand new toy department, the biggest in Great Yarmouth.

Shoppers can also find an expanded range of menswear brands including Superdry, Barbour jackets and Jack Wills.

The electrical department has also been refreshed with new stock including De Longhi coffee machines and Kenwood applicances.

Palmers department store on Market Place in Great Yarmouth reopened on Tuesday (February 19) after a revamp.

Mr Brown said the store’s womenswear area has been expanded and there is new LED lighting in the cosmetics section.

The CEO said: “We love market towns. We have 23 stores, 18 are in proper market towns.”

He added: “We’ve made this investment, we’re confident we have better products, products people can’t buy online, and better than online prices”.

The store provides an experience the Internet cannot, he said.

Tony Brown, CEO and owner of Beales department store chain, which took over Palmers in Great Yarmouth last November.

“For customers it is about the shopping experience, it’s about creating an experience.

“You hear a lot about the death of the high street. If I believed that I wouldn’t have bought the store.”

Mr Brown said that customers like to touch products and try on clothes.

He also said that store will hold weekly promotions.

Palmers department store on Market Place in Great Yarmouth reopened on Tuesday (February 19) after a revamp.

“We are in competition with the Internet, we have to be a sharp as they are,” he said.

The restaurant has not been touched.

Palmers had been established by Garwood Palmer Burton in 1837 on Market Place and remains on the same site, though much expanded.

