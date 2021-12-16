Woman wins award for progression at Great Yarmouth tech firm
- Credit: Tim Stephenson Photography
A Lowestoft woman has been acknowledged for her dedication to work at a Great Yarmouth technology firm.
Sally Thacker, software developer apprentice with Applied Satellite Technology (AST), has been given the DevelopHER apprenticeship award for her dedication throughout the start of her career.
The award is designed to celebrate the achievements of women in technology.
Vickie Allen, founder of the DevelopHER awards, said: “I was so pleased to present Sally with the apprentice award this year.
"It's wonderful to see how she has progressed in the company and it is great that AST is supporting her to build a career in technology."
Miss Thacker, who enjoys combining her passions for technology and design to create valuable business tools, said: “It feels amazing to win this award."
Since Miss Thacker started with AST in 2018 the company has provided her with continuous training which allowed her to progress to a technical administrator role.
“I’m part of a supportive and open-minded team which allows space for me to come up with creative ideas," Miss Thacker said.