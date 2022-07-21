News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Business

New stall holder for £4.7m market place is promoted on Facebook

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 12:48 PM July 21, 2022
Jubilee celebrations taking place in the first phase of Great Yarmouth's new market place. Picture:

The market area was officially opened last month - Credit: Danielle Booden

Another incoming stall holder for Great Yarmouth's new market place area has been teased on social media.

The Great Yarmouth Market Place Facebook page set up to promote the £4.7m development has posted a picture of a mac and cheese stall that will apparently be serving a brand called Curly.

The mac and cheese stall was teased by Great Yarmouth Market Place's Facebook page

The mac and cheese stall was teased by Great Yarmouth Market Place's Facebook page - Credit: Great Yarmouth Market Place Facebook

Last month at an official opening there were only three vacant stalls on the six-day covered market, with one said to be soon filled by the mac and cheese stall holder.

The Facebook post said: "We don’t know about you but we are super excited for this new trader to come join us in the permanent six-day market."

The second phase of the market revamp has started with the old market being demolished.

The move to the new market area has caused some controversy, as some stallholders - including Barrie's Tea Stall and Brewer's Chips - had chosen not to relocate to the new structure.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Harfrey's Roundabout in Great Yarmouth

Deal struck to speed up £4.8m roundabout revamp work

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
The £26m revamp of the Marina Centre is nearing completion

Leisure centre signs bid made ahead of £26m site opening

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Amanda Jane Gilgil, from Great Yarmouth, tries a practice run for her bikini dip

Amanda's joy at Miss Voluptuous UK public vote win

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
A Chic and Nile Rogers tribute band perform at Nearly Festival at the Beaconsfield Recreation Ground

Hundreds enjoy town's first Nearly Festival

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon