New stall holder for £4.7m market place is promoted on Facebook

Another incoming stall holder for Great Yarmouth's new market place area has been teased on social media.

The Great Yarmouth Market Place Facebook page set up to promote the £4.7m development has posted a picture of a mac and cheese stall that will apparently be serving a brand called Curly.

The mac and cheese stall was teased by Great Yarmouth Market Place's Facebook page - Credit: Great Yarmouth Market Place Facebook

Last month at an official opening there were only three vacant stalls on the six-day covered market, with one said to be soon filled by the mac and cheese stall holder.

The Facebook post said: "We don’t know about you but we are super excited for this new trader to come join us in the permanent six-day market."

The second phase of the market revamp has started with the old market being demolished.

The move to the new market area has caused some controversy, as some stallholders - including Barrie's Tea Stall and Brewer's Chips - had chosen not to relocate to the new structure.