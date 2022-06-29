Hotel with 'excellent reputation' up for sale as owner retires

The Majestic Hotel in North Drive is up for sale for £1.2m. The neighbouring annexe is not included in the sale but is available. - Credit: Anthony Carroll

A once complained about seafront hotel is up for sale following a "full refurbishment".

The Majestic Hotel, formerly the Sea Princess, in Great Yarmouth has a price tag of £1.2m, and is described by estate agents as "one of the most sought after hospitality locations of choice on North Drive".

Flashback: The Sea Princess on Great Yarmouth's North Drive unveiled a transformation in 2020. - Credit: Archant

The property particulars prepared by Christie and Co of Ipswich say all the rooms are decorated to a high standard and that the hotel has an "excellent reputation" with online booking agencies.

It is described as a substantial property with accommodation on the ground and two upper floors with front and side car parking, together with a seating area at the front of the main building.

Flashback: Improvements were unveiled inside and out at Great Yarmouth's Sea Princess Hotel in March 2020 which has previously attracted complaints. - Credit: Archant

The hotel, the listing says, overlooks the sea at the front and the local authority sports field and running track to the rear.

It has 38 en-suite bedrooms on the first and second floors comprising 28 twin/double rooms, two superior family rooms (each sleeping four) and eight single bedrooms.

Eight rooms are sea-facing, nine side sea-facing, and four have wet rooms and balconies.

Flashback: The Sea Princess on Great Yarmouth's North Drive unveiled a transformation in March 2020. - Credit: Archant

All of the rooms are said to be decorated to the same "excellent standard".

The business model had reportedly shifted from being coach-based and was now "one of the most sought after hospitality locations of choice on North Drive".

Flashback: The Sea Princess on Great Yarmouth's North Drive unveiled a transformation in March 2020. - Credit: Archant

The neighbouring annexe, held on a separate title, has planning consent for the development of holiday apartments and is also available. A new bid to extend holiday stays from 28 to 90 days is in the hands of planners.

Retirement is said to be driving the sale.

Flashback: Improvements were unveiled inside and out at Great Yarmouth's Sea Princess Hotel in March 2020 which has previously attracted complaints. - Credit: Archant

It is all a world away from 2019 when questions were raised about quality with complaints around fixtures and fittings, general disrepair, hygiene and even a rat in the kitchen.

In the same year all hotel rooms were inspected in response to three complaints about the hotel being used as a house of multiple occupancy (HMO) for foreign guest workers.

The problems centred on rubbish build-up, cooking in rooms, food being stored by hanging outside windows and alleged anti-social behaviour.

In March 2020, however, the hotel revealed the results of the first phase of a face lift which saw communal areas spruced up and bedrooms transformed in a bid to drive up standards. More recently it has changed its name from the Sea Princess to the Majestic.































