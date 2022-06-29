News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Hotel with 'excellent reputation' up for sale as owner retires

Liz Coates

Published: 12:45 PM June 29, 2022
Green light for holiday flats plan in former Sea Princess annexe

The Majestic Hotel in North Drive is up for sale for £1.2m. The neighbouring annexe is not included in the sale but is available. - Credit: Anthony Carroll

A once complained about seafront hotel is up for sale following a "full refurbishment".

The Majestic Hotel, formerly the Sea Princess, in Great Yarmouth has a price tag of £1.2m, and is described by estate agents as "one of the most sought after hospitality locations of choice on North Drive".

The Sea Princess on Great Yarmouth's North Drive has unveiled a transformation aimed at driving up s

Flashback: The Sea Princess on Great Yarmouth's North Drive unveiled a transformation in 2020. - Credit: Archant

The property particulars prepared by Christie and Co of Ipswich say all the rooms are decorated to a high standard and that the hotel has an "excellent reputation" with online booking agencies.

It is described as a substantial property with accommodation on the ground and two upper floors with front and side car parking, together with a seating area at the front of the main building.

The Sea Princess on Great Yarmouth's North Drive has unveiled a transformation aimed at driving up s

Flashback: Improvements were unveiled inside and out at Great Yarmouth's Sea Princess Hotel in March 2020 which has previously attracted complaints. - Credit: Archant

The hotel, the listing says, overlooks the sea at the front and the local authority sports field and running track to the rear.

It has 38 en-suite bedrooms on the first and second floors comprising 28 twin/double rooms, two superior family rooms (each sleeping four) and eight single bedrooms.

Eight rooms are sea-facing, nine side sea-facing, and four have wet rooms and balconies.

The Sea Princess on Great Yarmouth's North Drive has unveiled a transformation aimed at driving up s

Flashback: The Sea Princess on Great Yarmouth's North Drive unveiled a transformation in March 2020. - Credit: Archant

All of the rooms are said to be decorated to the same "excellent standard". 

The business model had reportedly shifted from being coach-based and was now "one of the most sought after hospitality locations of choice on North Drive".

The Sea Princess on Great Yarmouth's North Drive has unveiled a transformation aimed at driving up s

Flashback: The Sea Princess on Great Yarmouth's North Drive unveiled a transformation in March 2020. - Credit: Archant

The neighbouring annexe, held on a separate title, has planning consent for the development of holiday apartments and is also available. A  new bid to extend holiday stays from 28 to 90 days is in the hands of planners.

Retirement is said to be driving the sale.

Improvements have been unveiled inside and out at Great Yarmouth's Sea Princess Hotel which has prev

Flashback: Improvements were unveiled inside and out at Great Yarmouth's Sea Princess Hotel in March 2020 which has previously attracted complaints. - Credit: Archant

It is all a world away from 2019 when questions were raised about quality with complaints around fixtures and fittings, general disrepair, hygiene and even a rat in the kitchen.

In the same year all hotel rooms were inspected in response to three complaints about the hotel being used as a house of multiple occupancy (HMO) for foreign guest workers.

The problems centred on rubbish build-up, cooking in rooms, food being stored by hanging outside windows and alleged anti-social behaviour.

In March 2020, however, the hotel revealed the results of the first phase of a face lift which saw communal areas spruced up and bedrooms transformed in a bid to drive up standards. More recently it has changed its name from the Sea Princess to the Majestic.









