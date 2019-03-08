Gorleston Instagram influencer launches his own make-up brand

Georgie Aldous from Gorleston is launching his own make-up brand.

Having used a bit of base to cover his spots at school, Georgie Aldous first started experimenting with make-up when he got a job at Superdrug.

Male beauty influencer Georgie Aldous has created a versatile make-up palette which is the first product to launch under his own make-up brand

Now he is launching his own cosmetics brand to his 42,000 Instagram followers who enjoy his tips and tutorials as well as insights into mental health and body positive issues.

The 21-year-old from Gorleston says he couldn't be more excited as he chooses and names the shades in his 12 colour palette which he is busy testing for a range of looks, often with a sweep of glitter.

"I love that I have done it on my own," he said.

"I have had no investment and have put every last penny into this. It is all my input and all my followers' input.

"It kind of proves to people that I have picked myself up and produced something.

"I really hope people can see the personal side to it and they like it.

"It has got me out of the slump I was in. I had to find a lot of energy, had a lot of late nights, and a lot of fails.

"But I am so happy with the final product."

He hopes the palette will say something about his personal journey within the online beauty community.

Being a man in make-up has not been easy and at times he has struggled to compete with "dishonest" images of beauty and made him worry about going out when not looking his best.

Earlier this year a combination of his mother being ill and too much screen time bought him to the brink of depression and he stopped posting on his page.

"I was juggling my mum, and my job and I felt I had to be 'on it' with social media because you cannot be forgotten about and I was posting, posting, posting.

"I had to take a break otherwise I was going to crack. It was ruining my mental health," he said.

"The social media world is a nice place to be in, but it can be very damaging especially when people are not honest.

"I want to be completely transparent in everything I do."

Georgie will be launching Georgie Cosmetics digitally in the next few weeks with the palette likely to be priced at around £19 and available to buy on Shopify.