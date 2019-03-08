'I want to bring people back again' - New Yarmouth bakery promises tradition with a difference

Antonio Sousa, 40, and Marta Pereira, 33, run a new bakery, Martha's Bakes & Cakes, on Northgate Street in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey. Archant

Owners of a new bakery in a Norfolk town hope to continue a 150-year-old tradition while also adding some new flavours.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Antonio Sousa, 40, and Marta Pereira, 33, run a new bakery, Martha's Bakes & Cakes, on Northgate Street in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey. Antonio Sousa, 40, and Marta Pereira, 33, run a new bakery, Martha's Bakes & Cakes, on Northgate Street in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

When JD Bales, a popular bakery on Northgate Street in Great Yarmouth, closed in February, customers lamented the end of an era.

But the premises, which had served bread, cakes and pies for over a century, was empty for only two months before Marta Pereira decided to give the place a fresh start.

The first indication of the revamp was when a sign appeared last week in the premises' window, announcing the bakery was to re-open under new management.

And over the weekend the old sign above the door was removed making room for the new, which now advertises Martha's Bakes and Cakes.

Antonio Sousa, 40, and Marta Pereira, 33, run a new bakery, Martha's Bakes & Cakes, on Northgate Street in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey. Antonio Sousa, 40, and Marta Pereira, 33, run a new bakery, Martha's Bakes & Cakes, on Northgate Street in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

The bakery opened again on Tuesday (June 4).

Ms Pereira, 33, bakes all the pastries, cakes and bread.

She said she has always enjoyed baking for her family and friends, and in April decided to take over the premises.

She runs the business with 40-year-old Antonio Sousa.

Ms Pereira said she wakes daily at 4.30am to prepare the pastries, cakes, rolls and breads, all of which are baked freshly each morning.

The display counter and shelves offer a mix of traditional English and Portuguese treats.

You may also want to watch:

After former Bales' customers had learned of the plans to reopen the premises, they took to social media, requesting that the new owners resurrect some of their old favourites including tikka slices, white rolls and beef and onion patties.

And those wishes will not be disappointed, Ms Pereira said, explaining that she would like to continue the tradition of the old bakery, as well as adding some new flavours including Portuguese fruit tarts, egg custard tarts and chorizo bread.

"I want to try bring people back in again," Ms Pereira said.

She and Mr Sousa are originally from Caparica, a city near Lisbon.

They moved to Great Yarmouth five years ago.

News of the bakery's return had resulted in many positive comments online.

One man said: "Thank god! Last thing we need in the world's current state is closed bakeries.

"May the baked goods forever bring happiness to us all."

For more information on the menu visit the bakery's Facebook page.