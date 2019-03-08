'We're really excited for what's next' - popular café renowned for spectacular cakes set for move

Diane Syrett, left, with her daughter Sam Osborne who owns Mocha café in Regent Street, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton Archant

A popular town centre café renowned for its extravagant themed events and exquisite cakes is set to move to a bigger premises as it looks to expand.

The Gruffalo cake which Ms Osborne made. Picture: Mocha The Gruffalo cake which Ms Osborne made. Picture: Mocha

Mocha in Regent Street, Great Yarmouth, has applied to move to the building next door formerly occupied by Coleman Opticians.

Sam Osborne, 35, from Great Yarmouth, who had no previous experience of working in café's took a chance on starting up the business six years ago and has not looked back since.

"I'm really pleased with how the last couple of years have gone," she said.

"In some ways I'm quite surprised with how busy we have been but we have a lot of regulars who really enjoy coming here."

The café has been in Regent Street for six years. Picture: Joseph Norton The café has been in Regent Street for six years. Picture: Joseph Norton

Open 9am to 3pm, Monday to Saturday, the café offers customers a variety of hot drinks, cakes and sandwiches as well as a full English breakfast.

Having received rave reviews about her baking, Ms Osborne expanded her business and started making cakes for birthdays, weddings and baby showers.

With that side of Mocha now blossoming she wants a dedicated space to master her creations something the current shop doesn't allow her to have.

The new premises also on Regent Street which has been empty for six months, has an upstairs which will allow her to have a dedicated area for baking.

Mocha sells a variety of snacks, sandwiches and cakes. Picture: Joseph Norton Mocha sells a variety of snacks, sandwiches and cakes. Picture: Joseph Norton

Ms Osborne said: "The baking side of the business has really taken off.

"I don't advertise it that much but I think I'm getting a bit of a reputation so I have become a lot busier.

"We're really excited for what's next."

The 35-year-old has wowed her customers with a number of impressive themed cakes including Marvel, Winnie the Pooh and her personal favourite the Gruffalo.

The premises where Mocha hopes to move into. Picture: Joseph Norton The premises where Mocha hopes to move into. Picture: Joseph Norton

Despite receiving up to 20 enquiries a week Ms Osborne has had to limit the number of orders she takes on due to time and space restrictions.

The café also hosts quiz nights and cocktail evenings.

Working alongside her mum Diane, Ms Osborne hopes the new premises will allow the pair to host more events as it expands its offering.

Included in the proposals are baking classes and additional quiz nights.

A decision on the application which has been submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council is expected to be made in the next month.

Ms Osborne hopes to complete the move later this summer.

For more information visit Mocha's Facebook page.