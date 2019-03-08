Popular town centre café reopens - complete with dedicated 'cake kitchen'

Diane Syrett, left, with her daughter Sam Osborne who owns Mocha café in Regent Street, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton Archant

A popular café which has wowed customers with its sweet treats and indulgent lunches has moved into a new home.

The Gruffalo cake which Ms Osborne made. Picture: Mocha The Gruffalo cake which Ms Osborne made. Picture: Mocha

Mocha in Great Yarmouth, relocated to its new premises - next door to its former home - in Regent Street last week.

Sam Osborne, 35, from Great Yarmouth, who had no previous experience of working in café's took a chance on starting up the business six years ago and has not looked back since.

Her business proved so popular with residents that she convinced her mum, Diane, to buy the building formerly occupied by Coleman Opticians, to help the café grow.

The building has been refurbished with new sofas and a dedicated 'cake kitchen' being installed which has provided Ms Osborne with more space to perfect her creations.

The café is open 9am to 3pm, Monday to Saturday. Picture: Joseph Norton The café is open 9am to 3pm, Monday to Saturday. Picture: Joseph Norton

For years the 35-year-old has impressed customers with her themed cakes including Marvel, Winnie the Pooh and her personal favourite the Gruffalo.

Having received so many great reviews about her baking, Ms Osborne started making cakes for birthdays, weddings and baby showers.

"We were already very busy with requests but since people have found out we've expanded it's been crazy," Ms Osborne said.

"We've also had more people coming into the café which has been great.

The café serves breakfast, lunch and snacks. Picture: Joseph Norton The café serves breakfast, lunch and snacks. Picture: Joseph Norton

"We've got a nice mix of regular customers and new ones."

The café is open from 9am to 3pm, Monday to Saturday, and serves breakfast, lunch and snacks.

It also hosts quiz nights and events.

Ms Osborne said: "People like coming here not just for the food but because of the conversations we have.

"It's very relaxed and we're happy to chat to anybody.

"This is an exciting new chapter for us though."

Plans for eight 1980s themed Christmas parties have already been finalised with one session already fully booked.

Ms Osborne and her mum, who also works in the café, hope the move will allow them to host more events like this.

Diane said: "They're always great fun and people love them.

"Now we have a bigger premises we can start thinking of new ideas."

For more information on how book an event visit Mocha's Facebook page or call 01493 857 179.