Car dealership wins national awards for customer and employee care

Simpsons Motor Group was joint first for People Excellence and second in the overall rankings at Skoda UK's 2021 Retailer of the Year awards - Credit: Simpsons Motor Group

Simpsons Motor Group Great Yarmouth has marked its 61st anniversary by being named third for aftersales and second in the overall rankings at Skoda UK's 2021 Retailer of the Year awards. It was also named joint first for People Excellence out of 128 Skoda retailers.

The awards are based on customer service, employee accreditation and overall performance – rather than simply being given to dealerships that sell the most cars.

“We are absolutely delighted to win a Retailer of the Year award for the eighth time since joining the Skoda franchise 16 years ago,” said managing director Andrew Aldis.

Commenting on the People Excellence award, Andrew added: “We have won other awards but it was very special to win that one because it tells people that we care about our employees. It's very much a family business, and the staff are all part of that family. If you treat your staff like that, it reflects on how you look after customers.

“Our customers like to see the same people when they come in year after year – and they get to know them personally. That's quite rare nowadays.”

Sales director Belinda Crick said: “We are incredibly proud of our amazing staff for their hard work – and beyond grateful to our customers for their loyalty. We work very hard to provide value and choice, along with a friendly and professional service. This helps us build long-lasting relationships, and we enjoy welcoming the same customers back again and again.”

The Simpsons dealership on Suffolk Road, beside the new third river crossing, has remained open digitally during the pandemic, offering a full range of services – including home delivery for car purchases.

There is an array of award-winning models on show at the award-winning dealership. Skoda claimed seven titles in the 2021 What Car? Awards, including Best Family SUV for Practicality for the Karoq, Best Small SUV for Practicality for the Kamiq and Estate Car of the Year for the Superb SE L.

Left to right: Kevin Rendell, Skoda UK head of sales operations, Andrew Aldis, Simpsons managing director, Neysan Vahdat, Skoda UK head of planning and supply - Credit: Simpsons Motor Group

You can request information or even arrange a test drive by calling 01493 601696 or visiting www.simpsonskoda.com

Motorhomes too

Simpsons is also the largest motorhome dealership in East Anglia. With a huge range of new and used vehicles, the company is ready to serve anyone looking for a practical way to enjoy a UK-based touring holiday this year.

“For people who haven’t had a motorhome before, our role is to help them find the right vehicle for their needs,” Belinda explained. “There are so many options, and there’s no single ‘ideal first motorhome’. It is all about finding the one that’s ideal for you.”

As a main dealer for Auto-Sleepers, Auto-Trail, Burstner, Chausson, Elddis, Fusion and Rapido, you can trust Simpsons to help you select the right motorhome for your needs.

You can find more information and video tours of some vehicles at www.simpsonsmotorhomes.co.uk

A track record of great service

Simpsons Motor Group has been looking after the drivers of East Anglia for over 60 years. It was originally founded in Lowestoft in 1961 by Simon Woodgreaves – and remains family-owned today. As the business grew, it moved first to a purpose-built showroom at another site in Lowestoft and then to the current location in Great Yarmouth.

As well as having seven motorhome franchises and being a Skoda main dealer, Simpsons is the Fiat/Abarth authorised repairer for the area, offering a full aftersales service – including warranty and servicing work.

The service department is available for repairs, MOTs and scheduled maintenance – with service plans available for Skodas up to 15 years old. The parts department stocks a wide range of genuine and approved parts for Skodas, Fiats and motorhomes.

Call 01493 601696 or visit www.simpsonsmotorhomes.co.uk or www.simpsonsskoda.com