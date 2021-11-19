Garden centre's late night Christmas shopping boost
- Credit: Lisa Mann
A garden centre and a group of shops based in its grounds are combining forces for a Christmas shopping night event.
On Wednesday, November 24, Moulton Nurseries Garden Centre, near Acle, will be decked out as a seasonal wonderland and there will be a letter box for children to send their letters to Father Christmas.
There will also hot chocolate, mulled wine and mince pies available until 7pm, the time the shopping event ends.
Shops and businesses based at the centre, including Lemon Tree Fine Foods, Wool Shak, All Planet Kind and Jessies Country Craft, will be offering discounts and special offers during the event.
The centre is at Acle Road, Moulton St Mary.
For more information on the Christmas late shopping event visit
