Mystery surrounds closure of Norfolk restaurant
PUBLISHED: 16:27 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:55 25 April 2019
Archant
Mystery surrounds the closure of a restaurant in a Norfolk village.
A notice has appeared outside the Jasminum Thai restaurant in Rollesby stating that the premises is closing permanently due to unforeseen circumstances.
The restaurant, located on the A149, also provided takeaway and had been popular with both locals and visitors since it opened in 2011.
Charles Tacon, owner of the nearby Tacons Farm shop, said: “It's a surprise to the Rollesby community that it's closing.”
Attempts to contact the restaurant have been unsuccessful.
The notice on the window also says: “We would like to thank all of our customers for their continued business over the years and apologise for the inconvenience this may cause.”
The restaurant opened in November 2011 and served Thai, Chinese and English food.
It is attached to the Horse and Groom motel.