Great Yarmouth landmark hotel has been sold

The Nelson Hotel on Great Yarmouth seafront has been sold after being on the market for nearly two years. - Credit: Christie & Co

A landmark seafront hotel has been bought after being on the market for nearly two years.

The Nelson Hotel in Great Yarmouth, which was previously owned by The UK Holiday Group, has been bought by existing hoteliers in the town.

The new owners, who also own the Waverley Hotel on Prince's Road and have an extensive business portfolio in India, will be refurbishing the Nelson similar to their other Yarmouth hotel.

The hotel, which had a guide price of £900,000, has 52 en suite bedrooms, a bar and dining and meeting room areas, including a newly refurbished function room for 120 people.

Tim Gooding, director at Christie & Co which marketed the property, said: “The Nelson Hotel is arguably one of the best located hotels in town.

“It’s heartening to see the hotel sell to an existing operator.

"We sold the family their other hotel, The Waverley, back in 2010, and I’m sure that a comparable level of investment is likely to be seen at The Nelson, which is one of the larger hotels in the town."