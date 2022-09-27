New bar to open in Great Yarmouth as safe space
- Credit: Tips Bar
A new LGBTQ+ near Great Yarmouth town centre is set to open its doors this week.
Tips Bar on Saxon Road is the town's newest LGBTQ+ venue and its bar managers Matthew Knapp and Danny Shaw said the new bar will be a place "for everyone to go without the worry of discrimination or violence".
Drag star Electric Blue will be the host of Tips Bar's grand opening from 7pm on Friday.
On Saturday, vocalist Neil Francis will provide entertainment at Tips from 8 pm.
Mr Knapp said: "We will open our doors to anyone that wants a great time and a safe place to relax.
"Other than the Duke's Head, we noticed that there aren't many safe spaces this side of town. And we wanted to create a venue where people can just be themselves."
Tips Bar's landlady is Kerry Gedge, who also runs The Marine and The Great Eastern pubs in the town.
For more information, visit Tips Bar on Facebook.