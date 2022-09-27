News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
New bar to open in Great Yarmouth as safe space

James Weeds

Published: 1:35 PM September 27, 2022
Tips Bar

Tips Bar is Great Yarmouth's newest LGBTQ+ venue. - Credit: Tips Bar

A new LGBTQ+ near Great Yarmouth town centre is set to open its doors this week.

Tips Bar on Saxon Road is the town's newest LGBTQ+ venue and its bar managers Matthew Knapp and Danny Shaw said the new bar will be a place "for everyone to go without the worry of discrimination or violence".

Tips Bar

A place where "people can be themselves". Tips Bar, on Saxon Road, opens this week. - Credit: Tips Bar

Drag star Electric Blue will be the host of Tips Bar's grand opening from 7pm on Friday.

On Saturday, vocalist Neil Francis will provide entertainment at Tips from 8 pm.

Mr Knapp said: "We will open our doors to anyone that wants a great time and a safe place to relax.

"Other than the Duke's Head, we noticed that there aren't many safe spaces this side of town. And we wanted to create a venue where people can just be themselves."

Tips Bar

Tips Bar on Saxon Road will open on Friday from 7pm. - Credit: Tips Bar

Tips Bar's landlady is Kerry Gedge, who also runs The Marine and The Great Eastern pubs in the town.

For more information, visit Tips Bar on Facebook.

