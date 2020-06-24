Flats bid for flood-risk riverside pub

Flats are being proposed for the Albert Tavern in Great Yarmouth which is in an at-risk area for flooding Picture: Google Maps Archant

A former pub is set to become new homes for people who may have to carry “flood kits” if approved.

The Albert Tavern in Southgates Road, Great Yarmouth, sits by the river Yare in a high risk area for flooding.

An application has been lodged for four flats on the ground floor.

To minimise the danger a range of “resilience” measures are being proposed including using materials that would easily dry out, putting boiler units as high up as possible, and suggesting residents have flood kits to hand.

The kids would include a torch and batteries, wind-up radio, rubber gloves and boots, blankets, water, and food.

The ground floor households would also have access to the first floor as a means of escape.

According to a flood risk assessment submitted alongside the bid there is a high risk of the river overtopping.

But by planning for a one in 1,000 event the danger could be minimised and the new homes qualify for competitive insurance rates, the documents say.

The once-busy pub used to boast its own pool and football team and was part of the nightlife culture in the days when nearby King Street was the place to go on a Friday and Saturday night.