News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Business

Bid for clifftop coffee vendor could be derailed by fears over barking dogs

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 10:37 AM September 27, 2022
The council is reminding road users that the Marine Parade car park in Gorleston closes at 9pm. Pict

A new bid to allow a hot drinks' stall to trade year-round from Gorleston's clifftop car park has run into opposition. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2012

A new bid to allow a coffee vendor to operate year-round from a popular seaside spot has sparked concerns.

Permission was granted in March for three kiosks to trade from Gorleston's clifftop car park for 190 days a year between March and October.

Now a bid lodged by Great Yarmouth Borough Council to its own planning department is asking for permission to allow one of them - a mobile coffee kiosk - to serve drinks from 7.30am throughout the year.

One neighbour said there had been no issue with the business and that allowing it to trade for all 12 months would give it a better chance of success.

However, another said it should remain seasonal for the sake of residents who were "disturbed every morning by barking dogs".

Opening all year would "gives us not one single day of the year without that prospect", they added.

Another said they objected to all revisions, but most strongly to bringing forward the starting time from 8am to 7.30am.

To view the plans and have your say visit the borough council's planning portal quoting reference 06/22/0762/VCU.

Gorleston News

Don't Miss

Shaun Kennett behind the counter of his store

Butcher prepares to hang up cleaver for final time after 40 years in town

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Belle Aire Holiday Park  is hosting a ska and reggae weekend

Holiday park taken over by owners who ran Golden Mile seafront museum

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Great Yarmouth's third river crossing taking shap

Third crossing: Queen's death set to 'influence' bridge name

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Heidi Secker is the new host of the afternoon show on Greatest Hits Radio East Anglia. 

Norfolk Live News

Yarmouth presenter announced as new host of radio station's afternoon show

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon