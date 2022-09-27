Bid for clifftop coffee vendor could be derailed by fears over barking dogs

A new bid to allow a hot drinks' stall to trade year-round from Gorleston's clifftop car park has run into opposition. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2012

A new bid to allow a coffee vendor to operate year-round from a popular seaside spot has sparked concerns.

Permission was granted in March for three kiosks to trade from Gorleston's clifftop car park for 190 days a year between March and October.

Now a bid lodged by Great Yarmouth Borough Council to its own planning department is asking for permission to allow one of them - a mobile coffee kiosk - to serve drinks from 7.30am throughout the year.

One neighbour said there had been no issue with the business and that allowing it to trade for all 12 months would give it a better chance of success.

However, another said it should remain seasonal for the sake of residents who were "disturbed every morning by barking dogs".

Opening all year would "gives us not one single day of the year without that prospect", they added.

Another said they objected to all revisions, but most strongly to bringing forward the starting time from 8am to 7.30am.

To view the plans and have your say visit the borough council's planning portal quoting reference 06/22/0762/VCU.