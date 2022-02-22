News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Business

'Amazing response' as new three-acre dog walking field opens

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 1:22 PM February 22, 2022
Updated: 1:40 PM February 22, 2022
Secure dog walking field opens in Martham near Great Yarmouth

Lucinda Scott at the secure dog-walking field that has opened in Martham. - Credit: Lucinda Scott

A secure dog-walking field developed as a farm diversification project has launched in east Norfolk.

Martham Paw Ground, just off the A149, was fully booked for its opening day on Monday, astounding the family behind the scheme.

Secure dog walking field opens in Martham near Great Yarmouth

Dogs can play and let off steam at Martham Paw Ground, a secure dog-walking field set in three acress. - Credit: Lucinda Scott

Lucinda Scott, said she was heartened by bookings and feedback following the launch.

The three acre site, part of her family's arable farm, had been home to horses but has been redeployed as a secure dog walking field with games and a shelter.

Slots are booked online with prices starting at £5 for up to four dogs.

"We have had a lot of interest and are really amazed and thrilled," she said.

Secure dog walking field opens in Martham near Great Yarmouth

Dogs and their owners can enjoy exclusive use of a new dog walking field in Martham. - Credit: Lucinda Scott

"We were totally fully booked on our opening day and for the weekend already."

Most Read

  1. 1 Stunning photographs show Storm Eunice at her wildest
  2. 2 Traders have their say on Great Yarmouth's £4.7m market revamp
  3. 3 Shock as front of couple's house falls off in storm
  1. 4 The Real Dirty Dancing shot in Norfolk airs this week
  2. 5 Boris Johnson announces end of all Covid restrictions and free testing
  3. 6 Cat stranded in river rescued by lifeboat
  4. 7 Person injured after crash between truck, van and two cars on A47
  5. 8 'Amazing response' as new three-acre dog walking field opens
  6. 9 Flood warnings issued across Norfolk and Waveney after Storm Franklin
  7. 10 Revealed: Most and least expensive streets in Great Yarmouth borough

She said it was a family farm and that the new business was making use of an under-used field at the suggestion of her husband Peter Scott of EH Haylage.

"What people like is that they can use it exclusively," she said.

"They are not going to have another dog come up and attack their dog.

Secure dog walking field opens in Martham near Great Yarmouth

Martham Paw Ground is set in three acres and accessed via a patch of woodland. - Credit: Lucinda Scott

"People do not have to worry. We have 6ft fencing with a skirt, and so many people do not actually have a place they can let their dogs run."

Anxiety about dog thefts was also a reason owners were looking for somewhere secure to exercise their pooches, she added.

A secure field was especially helpful for reactive or rescue dogs and those used as bait dogs that could not walk with other animals.

She said one enquiry had come from an owner of 12 dogs who was unable to take them all out at once.

"Our website has been live since Friday lunchtime and we are amazed with the amount of bookings we have already had along with a lot of interest and support on our Facebook page," she added.

The field also features a shelter to dodge any downpours, and some play apparatus for dogs.

There is parking for up to eight cars.

Mrs Scott said she was happy to host dog training sessions and welcomed any enquiries.

Bins and bio-degradable bags for dog waste are provided.

To book or find out more visit the website at www.marthampawground.co.uk.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

A Norfolk police officer is currently under investigation for allegedly sharing racist and misogynis

Cannabis grower was asleep when police raided home

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
A fatberg fished out in Lowestoft and Thomas Williams of Caister

Fatberg threatens Caister homes and businesses

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
The sealed off area outside Market Gates Shopping Centre in Great Yarmouth

Town centre shopping area sealed off as Storm Eunice batters region

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 30/11/06 of a motorist stopped by police taking a breath test as men thinking body

Man was seen drinking 15 pints before driving from pub

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon