'Amazing response' as new three-acre dog walking field opens

Lucinda Scott at the secure dog-walking field that has opened in Martham. - Credit: Lucinda Scott

A secure dog-walking field developed as a farm diversification project has launched in east Norfolk.

Martham Paw Ground, just off the A149, was fully booked for its opening day on Monday, astounding the family behind the scheme.

Dogs can play and let off steam at Martham Paw Ground, a secure dog-walking field set in three acress. - Credit: Lucinda Scott

Lucinda Scott, said she was heartened by bookings and feedback following the launch.

The three acre site, part of her family's arable farm, had been home to horses but has been redeployed as a secure dog walking field with games and a shelter.

Slots are booked online with prices starting at £5 for up to four dogs.

"We have had a lot of interest and are really amazed and thrilled," she said.

Dogs and their owners can enjoy exclusive use of a new dog walking field in Martham. - Credit: Lucinda Scott

"We were totally fully booked on our opening day and for the weekend already."

She said it was a family farm and that the new business was making use of an under-used field at the suggestion of her husband Peter Scott of EH Haylage.

"What people like is that they can use it exclusively," she said.

"They are not going to have another dog come up and attack their dog.

Martham Paw Ground is set in three acres and accessed via a patch of woodland. - Credit: Lucinda Scott

"People do not have to worry. We have 6ft fencing with a skirt, and so many people do not actually have a place they can let their dogs run."

Anxiety about dog thefts was also a reason owners were looking for somewhere secure to exercise their pooches, she added.

A secure field was especially helpful for reactive or rescue dogs and those used as bait dogs that could not walk with other animals.

She said one enquiry had come from an owner of 12 dogs who was unable to take them all out at once.

"Our website has been live since Friday lunchtime and we are amazed with the amount of bookings we have already had along with a lot of interest and support on our Facebook page," she added.

The field also features a shelter to dodge any downpours, and some play apparatus for dogs.

There is parking for up to eight cars.

Mrs Scott said she was happy to host dog training sessions and welcomed any enquiries.

Bins and bio-degradable bags for dog waste are provided.

To book or find out more visit the website at www.marthampawground.co.uk.