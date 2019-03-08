Video

See inside these new luxury glamping pods with one of the best views on The Broads

David and Julie Watts with their dog Crispy. The couple have set up a new glamping venture as they look to diversify from farming Picture: Victoria Pertusa Archant

A farmer is offering year-round glamping in a trio of pods with dramatic views across Norfolk's mill-dotted Broads.

Inside one of the Millview Meadow Glamping pods in Runham Picture: Victoria Pertusa Inside one of the Millview Meadow Glamping pods in Runham Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The well-equipped domed cabins have sprung up in Runham, near Great Yarmouth, on a sprawling meadow and are poised to welcome their first guests.

The modern bolt-holes are larger than usual and come with their own picnic benches and barbecue.

For David Watts and his wife Julie Millview Meadow Glamping is an adventure in diversification as farming changes.

The couple decided on the family-sized pods after casting around the country for ideas - and are more than happy with the results.

One of the new glamping pods in Runham Picture: Victoria Pertusa One of the new glamping pods in Runham Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Mr Watts, 56, who has been farming in Runham for 40 years, said modern farming meant either growing and joining with others or "doing your own thing."

He said glamping was a growth market, and the tucked away Broadland site was perfect.

"I have always thought this is lovely site because of the view across the marshes and the mill, and we are lucky to have this view.

"That was the driving thing. We have something that is totally natural that will appeal.

"Plus we always wanted to go for something that was higher end.

"A lot of the pods can be quite basic, these are a bit special, and the site warrants some quality accommodation.

"People who have been here have all said what a lovely spot it is."

He said the curved, wooden pods with their round windows chimed with the gently rolling landscape which offered unrivalled views as far as Haddiscoe some nine miles away.

The cereal and pea farmer said the "significant" investment had been made possible thanks to a Leader grant from the European Union, aimed at boosting rural economies and creating employment.

Heated and insulated the pods sleep two adults in a double bed and two children up to the age of 17 in self contained bunks.

Each has its own deck and all mod cons inside, including a wet room.

They hope to appeal to families in the summer and couples looking for peaceful breaks, winter walks, and cosy pubs in the colder months.

The couple have two children William, 21, and Kate, 24, who is handling the marketing and booking.