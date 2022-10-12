New Great Yarmouth cafe fuses comfy chairs with virtual reality

John McKiernan, founder, outside the Fourth Portal on Stonecutters Way. He is wearing a VR headset. - Credit: James Weeds

An "internet cafe for the 2020s" has opened in Great Yarmouth town centre that aims to fuse the real world with virtual reality.

Housed inside the former Citizen's Advice Bureau building on Stonecutter's Way, the Fourth Portal claims to be the "gateway to the fourth industrial revolution".

The cafe opened in August for a four-month test period, and founder John McKiernan said it is a friendly space for customers to relax and become more familiar with new technology.

The Fourth Portal offers coffee Redemption Roasters - which is roasted by inmates at HMP The Mount. - Credit: James Weeds

"We want to start people talking about and engaging with new technology," Mr McKiernan said.

"It's something which is developing all the time and it is something we all have to get used to."

The Fourth Portal is decorated with technological relics, including old mobile phones and typewriters. - Credit: The Fourth Portal

The Fourth Portal has its own internal wi-fi network for customer use, and Mr McKiernan said the cafe will soon have iMacs readily available as well.

There is also a virtual reality headset for people to use, and plans are underway for a new type of workspace - the Lift Pod - which allows people to be "online and here at the same time".

Mr McKiernan said he has been surprised by the number of older people wanting to get involved with technology.

"Covid brought about a lot of change," he said.

"And one of the biggest changes was our reliance on tech and apps. But still, so many people are not comfortable with new tech, and we want to help people adapt to these changes."

John McKiernan said he wants the Fourth Portal to help people adapt to new technologies. - Credit: James Weeds

For people wanting to enjoy more traditional forms of technology, the Fourth Portal has a library stacked with classics from Animal Farm to A Tale of Two Cities, cosy seating and psychedelic paintings by Kevin Gavaghan on the walls.

"Essentially, it's a space where people can have a quiet beer or coffee," said Mr McKiernan. "But if customers see something they like, they can use it."

The Fourth Portal also has a station for refilling soaps and detergents. - Credit: James Weeds

The Fourth Portal's "test period" comes to an end on December 2. Before that date, the cafe is to be the venue of a poetry evening and a workspace.

"The reaction so far has been lovely to see," Mr McKiernan said.

"I'm feeling very optimistic about the future."

The interior of the Fourth Portal is a combination of mismatch furniture, psychedelic paintings and re-purposed pallets for storage. - Credit: James Weeds

The fourth Portal is open Monday to Friday from 11am until 6pm.

Great Yarmouth's Citizen Advice Bureau is now based inside the library.