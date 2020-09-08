Theme park launches new Halloween attraction with roaming actors and rollercoaster ghost

A theme park is pulling out all the stops for Halloween with costumed actors and spooky projections adding an extra fear factor.

Fairground Frights is running from October 28 to 31 at Great Yarmouth’s Pleasure Beach and is being staged with the help of an events producer responsible for some of the county’s most high-profile and spectacular shows and experiences.

Bosses are promising a host of spooky surprises chiming with the Halloween theme, with light projections and “family friendly” scares.

Aaron Jones, the Pleasure Beach’s marketing director, said: “Fairground Frights is a first for us and for Great Yarmouth.

“Halloween is proving more and more popular and we thought this would be a great chance to showcase the park in the autumn while offering something a bit different.

“We have worked hard to come up with some exciting ideas, make sure all the scares are socially-distanced and safe, and we hope everyone has a suitably sinister time in their bubbles.”

Visitors are also being encouraged to dress up as ghosts, ghouls, or someone sinister with prizes available for the best spooky outfits.

Mr Jones lived in America for several years and said Halloween was a major part of the US calendar.

He said: “It is a major family event over there and I wanted to bring a flavour of that to the Pleasure Beach.

“It is all about family-friendly scares and that is what we will be offering on the seafront.”

Fairground Frights will be open to those aged five and over, with spooky fun for younger visitors from 12-4pm across the October half time.

Helping to stage Fairground Frights is Norfolk-based events producer Ollie George, known for the concert and events seasons at Taverham Hall and the Norfolk Showground, and for collaborating on the Polar Express train experiences.

Mr Jones added: “We are really pleased to partner with Ollie and his team on this.

“Their experience of theatre, events and family entertainment will help us create plenty of family frights.”

Tickets priced £17 each will be available via www.pleasure-beach.co.uk from September 4.

