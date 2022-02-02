New plans for former menswear shop poised for approval

Flashback: The Greenwoods clothing store in Great Yarmouth has closed down, but the building is poised for a return as a heritage centre. - Credit: Archant

Plans to turn a former menswear shop into a heritage centre have moved a step closer.

Greenwoods closed four years ago troubling Great Yarmouth with another empty shop in a prominent position on the corner of Regent Road and King Street.

Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust is proposing a new lease of life for the building as a heritage centre.

The former Greenwoods store in Great Yarmouth is being reinvented as a heritage centre. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

According to plans being debated by the development control committee the three storey building which dates from 1840 and was an early photographic studio will have two flats on the upper floors and possibly an artist's studio too.

The centre will also have an element of retail.

Officers say members should allow the scheme which they say "supports the retail character of the centre."

The re-use is tipped as conserving and enhancing the area.

The trust - which has a proven track record rescuing otherwise unwanted buildings - paid around £200,000 had been paid for the former shop, with a borough council loan.