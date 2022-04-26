News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Lidl wants to find site in Great Yarmouth for new store

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 4:00 PM April 26, 2022
LIDL in Welwyn Garden City

Lidl is looking to open a new store in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Archant

Lidl is eyeing Great Yarmouth for one of its new stores and is offering a cash bounty to anyone who can find the perfect location.

The German supermarket giant is looking at Great Yarmouth as a location for a new shop as it aims to reach 1,100 stores by the end of 2025.

Yarmouth folk can also earn themselves some cash as part of the plans, with Lidl offering a finder's fee worth either 1.5pc of the total site purchase price or 10pc of the first year’s rent. 

On a £1.5m premises purchase the finder's fee would equate to £22,500.

It comes as the supermarket also looks at acquiring sites for potential developments in Costessey and Lowestoft.

Richard Taylor, chief development officer at Lidl GB, said: “Our finder’s fees are available to absolutely anyone that can identify a viable option for a new store that we’re not already aware of, and we welcome any suitable suggestions that will help up us to meet our ambitious target of 1,100 stores by the end of 2025.”   

