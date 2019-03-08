Search

American-style waffles and pancakes are coming to the town centre bringing three jobs

PUBLISHED: 15:56 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:56 20 June 2019

Market Gates is hoping to welcome a new American-style cafe Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Market Gates is hoping to welcome a new American-style cafe Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Archant

A new independent, American-style cafe is eyeing up an empty unit in Great Yarmouth.

Under plans submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council the former Ellie Moos milkshake bar in Market Gates will be reinvented as a cafe.

If approved the change-of-use application will allow the operator to sell US-style pancakes, waffles, donuts, ice-creams, slushies, milkshakes and soda floats, under the name I Just Wanna Treat US.

Documents supporting the bid say the proposal is "entirely compatible" with surrounding areas and would facilitate the expansion of I Just Wanna Candy at Unit 21.

Ellie Moos closed in December last year.

Market Gates has 49 units, eight of which are empty and several more - including Debenhams - said to be at risk.

The papers say the cafe will create three full time equivalent jobs.

The application is being made by Market Gates.

Centre manager Nick Spencer said: "It is an interesting retail use and we obviously hope to achieve the necessary permission so we can welcome a new tenant to Market Gates."

